There Are 5 Different Brain Types: Here's What Your Type Says About You

After studying more than 150,000 brain SPECT scans at Amen Clinics, it's clear that not all brains are the same. SPECT is a brain-imaging tool that measures blood flow and activity and shows areas of the brain with healthy activity, too much activity, or not enough activity.

In our brain-imaging work, we began by looking for patterns that could help us diagnose and treat mental health conditions, such as ADHD, depression, bipolar disorder, and anxiety. But as we studied more and more scans, we also realized that certain brain patterns corresponded to personality types.

Based on our research, we have identified five primary brain types that influence who you are, how you behave, and how you relate to others. It's also why giving everyone with anxiety, depression, or any other mental health issue a one-size-fits-all treatment plan will never work. Finding the right diet, the best supplements, and the most effective exercise for your needs depends on your brain type.

I dig into these brain types more in my new book Change Your Brain, Change Your Grades, but here's a quick overview.