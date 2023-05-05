There Are 5 Different Brain Types: Here's What Your Type Says About You

Have you ever wondered why you're constantly worrying? Or why you're so emotional? Has anyone ever told you that it's all in your head? Well, they're right, sort of. It's actually all in your brain. Based on the world's largest database of brain scans related to behavior, we now know that the way you think, act, and interact with others depends on the way your brain functions, or, your brain type. Here, the five brain types explained.