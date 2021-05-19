"No one I know has the perfect microbiome, and I personally check a lot of patients," says integrative physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. "No one eats perfectly all the time: eating fermented foods, fiber, prebiotic foods, vegetables, and fruits. That's why I highly recommend everyone of all ages take a daily probiotic for generalized overall health."*

What's more, if you're dealing with any specific digestive needs (think: bloating, gas, regularity), a targeted probiotic supplement may be for you.* For example, one study suggests that a combination of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria can ease bloating in individuals with that gut challenge.*

"There's no hard and fast rule, but if you have gut issues, it's worth a try," says functional medicine doctor Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA.* That said, "One clear way you'd know you need probiotics is if you did a specialty stool test, and the probiotic levels came back low."

Ultimately, different strains of probiotics have their own unique functions, so it may help to work with your healthcare provider to determine the most suitable choice for you.