"Yes, we have lost a lot of strains from when we were living in nature full time. But now we live in a built environment and our microbiomes almost immediately reset to the environment in which we live. So we're not going to get that same makeup back unless we go back to living that way—and I think most of us would make terrible hunters and gatherers, so that's not really an option," he says. "We don't need, nor can ever get back, those organisms that we have lost. Because they were a function of how we used to live. We don't need the organisms; we need what they did."