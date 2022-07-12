 Skip to content

Reviewers Swear By This Supplement To Soothe Bloating & Gas*

Reviewers Swear By This Supplement To Soothe Bloating & Gas*

If you've ever experienced gas and bloating then you surely know the discomfort that accompanies a lag in your digestion. If any of this sounds familiar, have you considered trying a probiotic, to set your gut health up for success?

Bloating specifically can stem from a number of causes—and while some of these can be remedied by simple lifestyle tweaks, the rest may be addressed when you turn an eye to your gut health.

Choosing a targeted probiotic with high-quality ingredients intended to promote regular bowel movements and ease bloat will make all the difference when taken over the long term, and mbg's probiotic+ is the perfect option to support your gut.*

But you don't have to take our word for it: We rounded up recent reviews that paint the picture of just how effective probiotic+ is for easing bloat and setting your gut on the right path.* Here's what they said:

"Before I had trouble with bloating and gas after I ate but now, oh wow!"

"I can’t believe how this has helped me! Before I had trouble with bloating and gas after I ate but now, oh wow! It’s like this supplement has regulated my gut. I do have the occasional gas but it doesn’t even last as [long as] it used to. I can definitely say I’m a very happy customer and I’ll continue with the supplements."*

—Melina R.

"Ever since taking it, I’m more in control of any bloating."

"probiotic+ definitely has helped with my gut health. Ever since taking it, I’m more in control of any bloating that might have occurred before, and no longer feel discomfort in my gut."*

—Michael R.

"I can't imagine using any other probiotic at this point."

"I feel less bloated, my stomach issues are virtually non-existent, and I can't imagine using any other probiotic at this point, since I've used this well over 6 months now."*

—Lee M.

"You can see result very quickly."

"I am a gastroenterologist and have used different types of probiotics. A few people in my family have problem with [regularity], and probiotic+ has been working very well for them. You can see result very quickly and it has been quite sustainable. Very impressive."*

—Yao H.

"No bloating or discomfort at all!"

"Love this—sometimes I forget to take it 30 mins before I eat, but it's really improved my gut health and digestion. And no bloating or discomfort at all! Thank you!"*

—Karin F.

"This perfectly formulated probiotic has given me a balanced gut microbiome at last!"

"This perfectly formulated probiotic has given me a balanced gut microbiome at last! After trying many different products over the years, this one really works, without causing additional negative side effects."*

—Erica J.

"My digestion seems improved."

"I’m on my third bottle and will be making this a forever supplement. My digestion seems improved and my stomach looks flatter. Very effective overall."*

—Adrienne B.

"Reduces bloating and makes me feel regular."

"This has been key to my healthy weight journey. Reduces bloating and makes me feel regular."*

—Karina S.

