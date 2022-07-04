A little bit of bloat here and there is common—but being used to it and welcoming it are two totally different things. So when someone offers up strategies for minimizing bloat, we're taking notes. Which is exactly what happened during mbg's video series, Expert Insights.

In the series, supermodel and entrepreneur Kate Bock chats with Harvard- and Yale-trained ER doctor and founder of The TrueveLab Darria Long, M.D., about many-a-thing, including their daily strategies for reducing bloat.* Here's what we took away from the conversation: