4 MD-Approved Strategies Kate Bock Uses To Ease Daily Bloating

Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager By Abby Moore
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Supermodel Kate Bock

July 4, 2022 — 16:10 PM

A little bit of bloat here and there is common—but being used to it and welcoming it are two totally different things. So when someone offers up strategies for minimizing bloat, we're taking notes. Which is exactly what happened during mbg's video series, Expert Insights

In the series, supermodel and entrepreneur Kate Bock chats with Harvard- and Yale-trained ER doctor and founder of The TrueveLab Darria Long, M.D., about many-a-thing, including their daily strategies for reducing bloat.* Here's what we took away from the conversation:  

1. Drink plenty of water

The very first thing that comes to mind for both Bock and Long is hydration since adequate fluid intake helps promote healthy and regular digestion. "I drink a ton of water," Bock says to kick off the conversation. If plain ol' water bores you, consider one of these hydrating add-ins

2. Eat consistently

Not everyone has time to sit down and prepare—much less eat—an elaborate meal every single day. "I travel a lot. I'm always moving around," Bock says, "as are many and most people." But if you wait until you're famished to eat, you're more likely to overeat, choose a less nourishing option, or eat way too quickly—all of which can lead to bloat. 

So, to make sure she stays consistently satiated, even on the busiest of days, Bock relies on meal prepping and simple blood-sugar-balancing snacks.

3. Take a probiotic supplement.

One thing that helps Bock stay on track is her probiotic supplement. "I actually take mindbodygreen's probiotic+ supplement," she tells Long in the video series. "This is something I take every morning...it helps beat bloat, and it helps support my gut health."*

mbg's probiotic+, in particular, contains four targeted strains, which have been clinically shown to support gut health and maintain key, daily functions of the digestive system.*

4. Eat pre- and probiotics.

Along with supplementation, Long recommends getting probiotics through food. "You can get them from your whole foods like yogurt," she says, adding to look for labels with multiple strains. "Kefir, fermented vegetables, sauerkraut, kimchi—all those things" are good sources of probiotics.

And in order for those probiotics to flourish, they need prebiotics to feed off of. "Prebiotics are that insoluble fiber...the food for the little belly bugs we want to have," Long explains. They can be found in berries, Jerusalem artichokes, and more (find a comprehensive gut-friendly grocery list here).

The takeaway

As Bock and Long agree: Easing bloat takes a holistic and multi-pronged approach. The "right" approach will differ for each person, but these basic foundations for a healthy gut microbiome can be a good place to start. To get more nutrition tips, watch the rest of the video below:

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
