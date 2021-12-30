5 Actionable Pieces Of Bloat-Busting Advice We Think About Constantly

A little bit of mindfulness can go a long way when it comes to reducing bloat. Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.,previously told mbg that he encourages his patients to slow down while they eat. "So many of us are conditioned to speed through meals, eat while working, and not give mealtime its due consideration," he says. "Instead, try to be mindful during meals—it might help to start off with deep breaths, prayer, gratitude, or whatever helps you be more present while you eat."

What's more, he notes, it's important to be mindful of how certain foods affect your body. If you're dealing with bloat often, he recommends keeping a food journal to help pinpoint the problem. "This is an important step in developing food-gut intuition—your ability to tell which foods disagree with you and which ones lead to a happy gut."