5 Actionable Pieces Of Bloat-Busting Advice We Think About Constantly
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
If there's one thing we want to leave behind in 2021, it's most definitely bloat. That obnoxious gassy feeling can follow any number of triggers, including certain foods and sneaky stress. Luckily, there are plenty of expert-backed strategies to help address the feeling, and keep it from happening altogether. Here, a few pieces of top-notch bloating advice we received from experts that we can't stop thinking about.
1. Take a high-quality probiotic supplement.*
When it comes to keeping bloat at bay, maintaining a healthy gut microbiome is key.* As integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., previously told mbg, "Bloating is caused by an imbalance of good-to-bad bacteria in your gut," which means, if you have more of the "bad" gas-producing bacterial strains, it can lead to more trapped gas in your gut.
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*
Shah suggests adding a probiotic supplement to your routine: "Research shows that taking probiotics on a regular basis can support a healthy microbial balance in the gut, which can prevent or alleviate bloating." Research indicates that certain strains of probiotics can relieve gas and bloating—such as Bifidobacterium lactis HN019, Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07, and Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM—so go for a targeted supplement to promote digestive ease and comfort.*
2. Add micronutrient-rich foods to your diet.
On the mbg podcast, Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D., leading naturopathic physician and nutritionist, explained eating certain foods can actually help reduce your bloat. In order to fit her criteria, the food must support the gut, have anti-inflammatory properties, and aid your body in metabolizing foods. Her top bloat-fighting picks include avocados, salmon, berries, and lemon.
3. Practice mindfulness in what and how you eat.
Daily Essentials Collection
Well-being essentials to help you stay on top of your health during the holidays*
A little bit of mindfulness can go a long way when it comes to reducing bloat. Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.,previously told mbg that he encourages his patients to slow down while they eat. "So many of us are conditioned to speed through meals, eat while working, and not give mealtime its due consideration," he says. "Instead, try to be mindful during meals—it might help to start off with deep breaths, prayer, gratitude, or whatever helps you be more present while you eat."
What's more, he notes, it's important to be mindful of how certain foods affect your body. If you're dealing with bloat often, he recommends keeping a food journal to help pinpoint the problem. "This is an important step in developing food-gut intuition—your ability to tell which foods disagree with you and which ones lead to a happy gut."
4. Go for veggies that don't increase bloat.
While cruciferous veggies are packed with important nutrients and anti-inflammatory properties, they can also lead to occasional bloat. On the mbg podcast, nutritionist Kelly LeVeque shared some alternative options to add to your diet, like a nice mix including "half mixed greens and half arugula, add radish." Other options to consider: watercress and bok choy.
5. Keep your body moving.
How you fuel your body matters, but staying active is also key to supporting a healthy gut.
"A short walk after a meal supports optimal digestion," Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN, previously told mbg. That's because physically moving your body after a meal can help food travel more quickly through your system. There are also a number of yoga poses and exercises that can help stimulate digestion and keep the bloat away. Try this 10-minute flow for digestion the next time you need a bit of relief.
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*