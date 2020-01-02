mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

This Spanish Omelet Is A Mediterranean Diet Staple

Steven Masley, M.D.
Physician, nutritionist & trained chef. By Steven Masley, M.D.
Physician, nutritionist & trained chef.
Steven Masley, M.D. is a physician, nutritionist, trained-chef, author, and the creator of the #1 health program for Public Television, 30 Days to a Younger Heart. His research focuses on the impact of lifestyle choices on brain function, heart disease, and aging.
Omelet with Fresh Tomatoes, Parsley, and Arugula

Image by Davide Illini / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 2, 2020 — 1:57 AM

This sounds fancy, but it's really a humble (and delicious) omelet! Enjoy it for lunch, dinner, or as part of a spread with other small plates (as the Spanish do with tapas). Though I generally avoid potatoes—due to their high glycemic (sugar) load—in this dish they do provide a good source of fiber and nutrients. A way to lower the glycemic load is to select small fingerling 1- to 2-inch potatoes, or use a smaller portion of potatoes, or boil and refrigerate the cooked potatoes in advance. It takes a bit of planning and involves a couple of extra steps, but if you have the patience, it's worth it.

Spanish Tortilla (Omelet)

Serves 2

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1¼ cups (⅓ pound) baby potatoes, cut into ¼‑inch slices
  • 1 small sweet onion, thinly sliced
  • ½ medium red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and diced
  • 5 cage-free, organically fed large eggs
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Method:

  1. Heat a medium sauté pan or skillet over medium-low heat. Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, then add the potatoes, onion, and bell pepper, then cover and simmer for about 15 minutes, stirring the potatoes and onion every 5 minutes or so until the potatoes are soft and tender.
  2. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs with the salt, pepper, and parsley in a large bowl.
  3. Spoon the potato mixture into the bowl with the eggs and mix well. With a paper towel, wipe the bottom of the sauté pan to remove any sticky material.
  4. Heat the same sauté pan over medium heat, then add the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Pour the egg and potato mixture into the pan, cover, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook for 4 to 5 minutes. When eggs are nearly set and the underside is lightly golden, invert the omelet onto a plate, then slide it back into the pan and cook a few more minutes. When the underside is golden, slide it back onto a plate and serve.
  5. Cook's tip: Baby potatoes with the skin that are boiled and chilled have a much lower glycemic load than regular peeled potatoes that are baked or sautéed, and they still taste great. Simply boil the sliced potatoes in advance until al dente (7 to 9 minutes), drain, then refrigerate for 4 to 24 hours until well chilled. When ready to serve, heat along with the oil and onion as noted here, but you'll only need to sauté them for 5 minutes, as they are already cooked.

Recipe courtesy of The Mediterranean Method. Copyright © 2019 by Steven Masley, M.D. Published by Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Steven Masley, M.D.
Steven Masley, M.D. Physician, nutritionist & trained chef.
Steven Masley, M.D. is a physician, nutritionist, trained-chef, author, and the creator of the #1 health program for Public Television, 30 Days to a Younger Heart. He helps motivated...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Dr. Amy Shah
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-spanish-omelet-is-a-mediterranean-diet-staple

Your article and new folder have been saved!