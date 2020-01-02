This Spanish Omelet Is A Mediterranean Diet Staple

This sounds fancy, but it's really a humble (and delicious) omelet! Enjoy it for lunch, dinner, or as part of a spread with other small plates (as the Spanish do with tapas). Though I generally avoid potatoes—due to their high glycemic (sugar) load—in this dish they do provide a good source of fiber and nutrients. A way to lower the glycemic load is to select small fingerling 1- to 2-inch potatoes, or use a smaller portion of potatoes, or boil and refrigerate the cooked potatoes in advance. It takes a bit of planning and involves a couple of extra steps, but if you have the patience, it's worth it.