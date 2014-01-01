Physician, nutritionist & trained chef.

Steven Masley, M.D. is a physician, nutritionist, trained-chef, author, and the creator of the #1 health program for Public Television, 30 Days to a Younger Heart. He helps motivated people tune up their brain, heart, and sexual performance. He is a fellow with the American Heart Association and American College of Nutrition. His research focuses on the impact of lifestyle choices on brain function, heart disease, and aging. His passion is empowering people to achieve optimal health through comprehensive assessments and lifestyle changes.

As a best-selling author, he has published several books: Ten Years Younger, The 30-Day Heart Tune-Up, Smart Fat, The Better Brain Solution, and his latest book The Mediterranean Method, plus numerous scientific articles. His work has been viewed by millions on PBS, the Discovery Channel, the Today Show, and over 500 media interviews. He also completed a chef internship at the Four Seasons Restaurant in Seattle, WA, and he has performed cooking demonstrations at Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Canyon Ranch, the Pritikin Longevity Center, and for multiple television appearances. As a speaker during his career, Dr. Masley has spoken at over 300 physician continuing medical education (CME) events, and for over 700 public presentations on a variety of topics related to health, cognitive function, aging, and cardiovascular disease.