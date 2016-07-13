Green Smoothies That Heal The Gut & Boost Energy

Don't go overboard with ingredients. Keep it simple. The more you add, the more complex the taste and texture becomes. I like to pick a fruit, a vegetable, a fat, and a protein then add a liquid like water or almond milk.

Here are the three smoothies I will be rotating through my meal plans this summer. Each of these recipes makes two servings and the extra will keep well in the fridge.

They each take five minutes or less to make and will keep you feeling full and energized for hours on end. Bottoms up!