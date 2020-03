This Genius Keto Recipe Turns Zucchini Into Parmesan Herbed Fries

It may very well be impossible to think of a more universal love language than french fries. Which is why, dear reader—after flipping through the mouthwatering pages of Rocco's Keto Comfort Food Diet —we wanted to share a recipe for Parmesan Herbed Zucchini Fries with you. This quick and easy recipe is just one of celeb chef Rocco Dispirito's genius takes on classic comfort food that comply with the guidelines of a ketogenic diet (think cinnamon roll bites and hot crispy keto fried chicken). Pick up the book, out now , for more recipes like this from breakfast to dinner and snacks in between, plus his four-tier program for weight loss while digging in.