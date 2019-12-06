Warm, perfectly sweet bites of apples and butternut squash with cinnamon and spice don't need to be reserved for special occasions. I prescribe this recipe to my stressed-out clients, due to its therapeutic aroma and no-fuss directions (all you need to do is cube, mix, bake, and then take individual portions to go).

When the scent of fruit mingled with autumnal spices drifts out of your cubicle, don't blame me if your coworkers stop by to check out your breakfast! When they do, you can tout the antioxidant benefits of ginger and cinnamon and tell them that this combo may help reduce cholesterol levels. But be careful—you may have to share a bite or two!

To add a fiber boost, add a tablespoon of chia seeds or ground flaxseed just before serving. The extra fiber will help you feel full longer. You can enjoy this recipe chilled or warm!