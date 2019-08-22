mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

5 Easy Dinners That Start With A Single Sweet Potato

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
5 Easy Dinners That Start With a Sweet Potato

Image by mbg Creative x iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 22, 2019

Ah, the lowly sweet potato—one of nature's humblest but most nourishing foods. Hidden in the less than beautiful skin is jewel-toned, fluffy, sweet flesh that's packed with nutrients that boost gut health, make your skin glow, and relieve stress. Sweet potatoes are usually found at incredibly reasonable prices, and they keep at room temperature for weeks (just don't store them near any apples or bananas, which release ethanol that speeds up their rotting process). The best part? You can use sweet potatoes to form a base for any number of easy dinners. Here are a few of our favorite ideas:

1. Sweet potato fritters

A take on the classic latke, a sweet potato fritter perfectly straddles that magical sweet/savory line. Just shred your sweet potato, combine it with 1 shredded onion, an egg, and ¼ cup of a flour of your choice. While you can make these in a frying pan, like a traditional latke, you can—fun fact—also bake them. To do so, just preheat your oven to 400 degrees, then spray a parchment-lined baking sheet with avocado oil. Spoon the sweet potato mixture onto the parchment and bake until underside is golden (about 15 minutes), then flip and repeat on the other side. Serve with unsweetened yogurt and chopped chives for a more savory take, or cinnamon applesauce for a sweeter version.

Article continues below

2. Sweet potato toast

You likely know about avocado toast, but did you know you can slice a sweet potato into planks, pop 'em in the toaster, and use the result as the base for all sorts of toppings of your choice? Slather it with avocado and sprinkle on some red chili flakes. Add some almond butter, cinnamon, and hemp seeds. Fry an egg and place it on top with some olive-oil-tossed arugula. The combinations are as endless as your creativity.

3. Mexican-style baked sweet potatoes

A baked sweet potato is a glorious base for any number of toppings. To make this one, just preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Stab a sweet potato with a fork a few times, then toss it in for about 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the size of your sweet potato, until it's soft when squeezed. Let it cool enough to handle, then top it with salt; drained, rinsed black beans; your favorite salsa; some chopped green onions; and pastured cheese for a fiesta on a plate.

Article continues below

4. Sweet potato chickpea curry

This warm, hearty curry is the perfect recipe to double or even triple so you have leftovers to eat all week. Just chop one yellow onion and cube one sweet potato. Add them both to a large pot with a drizzle of avocado oil and a generous pinch of fine-grain sea salt. Heat over medium-high until onions and sweet potato are both brown, then add one can of coconut milk, one cup of veggie stock, two tablespoons of red curry paste, and a one drained, rinsed can of chickpeas. Cook until sweet potatoes pierce easily with a fork, then salt to taste and serve plain or over rice.

5. Sweet potato carbonara

You'll need a spiralizer for this one, but they're handy kitchen tools for veggie lovers that are affordable and don't take up too much space (we like this model). Bring a large pot of water to boil, then add a small palmful of fine-grain sea salt. Peel then spiralize a sweet potato, then cook it in the water until just done, about one or two minutes. Reserve ¼ cup of cooking water, then drain the sweet potato. Beat together two pastured eggs, a handful of grass-fed Parmesan, and a generous amount of salt and pepper. Return the sweet potato pasta to the pot, then stir in the egg mixture, drizzling in the reserved cooking water as you stir until a silky pasta forms. You can also wilt in spinach at this step for extra nutrients, and add chopped pastured bacon if desired. Top with chopped parsley, and enjoy. 

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/5-healthy-dinners-that-start-with-single-sweet-potato

Your article and new folder have been saved!