You'll need a spiralizer for this one, but they're handy kitchen tools for veggie lovers that are affordable and don't take up too much space (we like this model). Bring a large pot of water to boil, then add a small palmful of fine-grain sea salt. Peel then spiralize a sweet potato, then cook it in the water until just done, about one or two minutes. Reserve ¼ cup of cooking water, then drain the sweet potato. Beat together two pastured eggs, a handful of grass-fed Parmesan, and a generous amount of salt and pepper. Return the sweet potato pasta to the pot, then stir in the egg mixture, drizzling in the reserved cooking water as you stir until a silky pasta forms. You can also wilt in spinach at this step for extra nutrients, and add chopped pastured bacon if desired. Top with chopped parsley, and enjoy.