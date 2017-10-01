I Didn't Drink For 30 Days. Here's How I Did It + Why It Changed My Life

For most of my adult life, alcohol was part of my routine: some wine after work to relax, a few drinks to celebrate special events, wild weekend nights with friends. It was social. Fun.

But as the years passed, I started to notice in photographs taken only a few years before that my face was less puffy and weathered, and there were no lines around my eyes or bags beneath them.

I also noticed that I wasn’t sleeping well and felt constantly tired, sluggish, and irritated. I liked my job but didn’t love it. My relationships were okay but not amazing. At 34, I was surviving, not thriving.

On March 10, 2010, I woke up with a hangover in a hotel room in Austin, Texas. Angry at how I felt, I made a personal vow that morning: quit alcohol for 30 days. Not only did I make it through that month—I’ve not had a drink since.

Today, life is simply better without alcohol: I’m 20 pounds lighter, my skin is clearer, and my relationships are transformed. If you're also looking to reduce or quit drinking, here are the life changes I made that helped me on my journey: