James Swanwickmbg Contributor
James Swanwick is a Los Angeles-based Australian-American investor and former ESPN SportsCenter anchor. He is the creator of the 30 Day No Alcohol Challenge, co-founder of Swanwick Sleep, and host of The James Swanwick Show podcast. He works with entrepreneurs, business owners and executives who want to generate more revenue and feel better by quitting drinking. Swanwick has been featured in Forbes, Inc. Success, Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Psychology Today, and the Huffington Post. Connect with him on Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.