How To Braid Hair Like A Pro: Step-By-Step Guides For 8 Gorgeous Braids

Of all the at-home hairstyling ventures (trimming, blow-drying, and the like), braiding your own hair can be especially tough to conquer. Not only does it take utter precision and dexterity to keep the braids snug and even, but depending on the look you’re trying to achieve, you might need to view your head at different angles—without eyes in the back of your skull (or, you know, handheld mirror skills), this makes things difficult.

No fear: Ahead, you’ll find expert tutorials for a variety or braids, with tips to help keep them immaculate.