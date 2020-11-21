For a natural option, coconut oil—in all its moisturizing, fatty acid-rich glory—makes one great detangler. As hairstylist Miko Branch, co-founder of natural hair care brand Miss Jessie's, once told us about coconut oil for hair, raking the all-natural product through your strands is so easy and effective: "Apply warm coconut oil to hair—section by section—massaging into the roots and saturating hair throughout the tips," she says. "Then run a wide-toothed comb throughout your entire hair to gently detangle." If you don't want to keep dipping into the jar, you can also warm the oil (so it liquefies), and keep it in a spray bottle to spritz on the hair before detangling.