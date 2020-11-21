For those who detangle their hair when it’s wet, some sort of physical barrier is paramount before taking a wide-tooth comb or wet brush to your mane. It’s especially important for tight coils or kinks, as these hair types are typically drier and more prone to breakage, and the hair tends to tangle more easily. “In textured hair the cuticle is slightly lifted, and normal daily friction can easily cause strands to tangle and knot around themselves,” says hairstylist and cosmetologist Faith Huffnagle, director of education at Prose.

Those with curls know well: Comb through the snarls without some sort of detangler (or, gasp, when the ringlets are bone dry), and you’re on the fast track to shedding, scalp irritation, and split ends. That said, conditioner works, too, if you like to detangle your strands in the shower (again, just some sort of slip is necessary)—just work through the knots after loading up on your conditioner of choice. If you’re partial to detangling post-shower, though, that’s where you might need to spritz on a detangling product.