Between dye jobs, hot tools and skipping those much-needed routine trims, our strands can really take a beating. And then there's the stuff outside our control: pollution, sun damage, and just daily wear-and-tear that we can't avoid. Split ends, dry texture and just straight-up damage can make styling your hair a real challenge. And while some experts say the best way to get rid of extreme damage is to cut it and start over, most of us are willing to try everything under the sun before pulling out the scissors.

And that’s where we are here to help: Here's your all-inclusive guide to reversing dry, damaged hair with easy-to-do natural remedies you can do at home.