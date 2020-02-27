It's no secret that eggs are a healthy source of protein. That sunshine-yellow yolk is rich in healthy fats and vitamins and is really moisturizing when applied to the hair. Not to mention the amino acids in eggs help to keep strands smooth, nourished, and even protected against sun damage and pollution. For dry hair, you'll want to use the entire egg, both the white and yolks, to hydrate and strengthen hair. For short hair, one egg should do the trick, and for longer hair, try whisking 2 to 3 eggs or until the entire hair is covered. Leave on the hair for 20 to 30 minutes and rinse with cool to warm water before shampooing. (The cool part is key: You can literally bake the eggs on your scalp if you use warm or hot water.) Since too much protein can be potentially damaging to the hair6 , we don't recommend using this mask more than once or twice a month.