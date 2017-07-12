This DIY Protein Hair Mask Will Add Volume + Shine To Parched Summer Strands
I want to talk to you about a fix for your summer hair woes that is so simple—forget buying expensive products, navigating the overwhelming turmoil of the cosmetics aisle in the store, or a long list of ingredients to make your own DIY hair mask. Formulating homemade hair masks may seem like a ton of fun (and it is, especially with a friend in tow) but it can also be daunting if the ingredients aren’t on hand and can be expensive to initially splurge on buying each different ingredient individually. This is why I’m telling you about one thing—just one!—that can easily be a quick, nourishing fix for scrambled hair.
Eggs, at first thought, are the component of a tasty, satiating breakfast. However, they also happen to be an affordable, natural hair treatment. If your locks need a lift, save your money by using this kitchen beauty fix.
Why do eggs work so well on hair?
The amino acids in eggs can help smooth the follicle, nourish your scalp, and moisturize tresses, counteracting damaging sun exposure, environmental pollution, toxic hair products, and heat styling.
Fatty acids present in the yolk help moisturize the skin on the scalp, fighting dandruff, dry skin, and flakiness. The lecithin, which is a moisturizing ingredient in many shampoos, reduces frizz and helps to keep hair hydrated long after they’re rinsed down the drain. The sulfur in egg yolk (which makes for that eggy whiff) also stimulates the scalp and increases hair growth.
Different hair types also benefit from different components of the egg. Oily hair will benefit from using just the whites, which help to gently cleanse the hair and scalp of excess oils. Interestingly enough, the egg white is also full of enzymes that work to cleanse your hair and scalp and is suggested for those with oily hair or product buildup. The egg white is also the host of all that crucial protein that makes your hair strong, smooth, and silky.
On the other hand, dry to normal hair will benefit from using the yolks, which contain emollient properties to make the hair strong and silky. Personally, I’ve seen a vast improvement in my own hair quality from using just egg-white hair masks. My scalp has never felt as soothed, and my strands have never felt as soft. Surprisingly, using eggs also adds volume to the hair and gives it a healthy shine.
Egg Hair Mask Recipe (for all hair types)
Those with an oilier scalp and hair can replace 1 whole egg with just the egg whites. Of course, you'll need more eggs if that's the case.
Ingredients
- 2 to 3 egg whites (for oily hair and scalp) OR 1 to 2 whole eggs (for normal to dry hair)
- 2 to 3 drops of lemon juice, which reduces the eggy scent
Procedure
- Take 1 to 3 eggs depending on the thickness and length of your hair.
- Beat until frothy—add a few drops of lemon juice if you find the egg smell to be unpleasant.
- Apply to your hair and scalp simply using your fingers to spread the mixture evenly throughout your hair.
- Cover with a shower cap and leave for about 20 minutes. The mixture will dry and turn sticky.
- Hop in the shower and rinse well with cold water. (Cold is important to prevent the egg from "cooking" and clumping in the hair!)
- Follow with a gentle nontoxic shampoo and conditioner if using the whole egg, or if using just the whites, shampooing is optional since there’s no oil to wash out.
This treatment can be applied up to twice a week or just once a month—whenever you have the chance to treat your locks with some love! Of course, the more often you do it, the more benefits you’ll experience!
