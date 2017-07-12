This DIY Protein Hair Mask Will Add Volume + Shine To Parched Summer Strands

I want to talk to you about a fix for your summer hair woes that is so simple—forget buying expensive products, navigating the overwhelming turmoil of the cosmetics aisle in the store, or a long list of ingredients to make your own DIY hair mask. Formulating homemade hair masks may seem like a ton of fun (and it is, especially with a friend in tow) but it can also be daunting if the ingredients aren’t on hand and can be expensive to initially splurge on buying each different ingredient individually. This is why I’m telling you about one thing—just one!—that can easily be a quick, nourishing fix for scrambled hair.

Eggs, at first thought, are the component of a tasty, satiating breakfast. However, they also happen to be an affordable, natural hair treatment. If your locks need a lift, save your money by using this kitchen beauty fix.