Let’s say you’re in a hairstyling pinch: You need your blowout to last just a day longer. Or your curls are starting to look limp at the root from oil. Or you need to jet straight from a yoga class to an errand, no time to hit the shower. The often used go-to product for any of these is some version of a dry shampoo. But dry shampoos are actually part of a larger, somewhat loosely defined, category of no-rinse shampoos.

So what does this hair care category include and what should you know before using? Don’t worry, we did the research for you.