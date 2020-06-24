No-rinse shampoos are pretty much as the name suggests: shampoos you do not rinse out of your hair. The "shampoo" part of the name is more of a nod to the fact that they mask, dissolve, or absorb oil and grease and make your hair appear cleaner. But we should note that they do not actually function in the same way as a surfactant, or the active ingredients in shampoos. These do not clean your scalp or hair in the same way that a proper shower might. So you can use a rinseless shampoo in a pinch, but don't swap in lieu of a wash too regularly.