This DIY Dry Shampoo Won't Clog Your Pores Or Hurt Your Scalp

By now, you might've heard that dry shampoo might be having negative effects on your scalp, from clogged pores and hairline breakouts to thinning hair. Sure, it extends the life of your hairstyle by removing excess oils and is quite a convenient way to skip wash day if needed, but leaving the powder-like formula on your scalp too long is doing more harm than good.

According to celebrity hairstylist Sophia Porter, one common fallacy when using dry shampoo is that it's cleansing the scalp. It's not, and relying on dry shampoo is potentially really damaging. "Dry shampoo doesn't actually clean the hair, so maintaining a proper washing routine for your hair and scalp is important for the overall health of your hair," Porter says. "Overdoing the dry shampoo can cause imbalances with your scalp and can also cause clogged pores and skin irritation due to continuous buildup." But if you can't imagine yourself letting go of your beloved dry shampoo, we've got a better-for-you option that you can make at home. And it's way easier than you think.