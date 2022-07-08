As scalp care becomes more and more sophisticated, we're met with more and more products to navigate. As a rule of thumb: Use a scalp scrub to break up the buildup present on the scalp and manage sebum production; reach for a cleansing shampoo when you need to deep clean your strands of product buildup, but keep it away from the scalp itself. If it's hair growth you're after, then you may benefit from a growth serum, too—here are a few different options if you're in the market.