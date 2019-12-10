Want To Give Hibiscus Tea A Try? Read This First

Whether you like your hibiscus tea hot or cold, there's no doubt that it's delicious. Whether you're sipping your hibiscus tea in iced tea form on a tropical beach or drinking it out of a steaming mug on a chilly winter day, once you pick up a hibiscus tea habit, it's hard to go back. This naturally caffeine-free, pink-colored tea is made from either crimson or the calyces (sepals) of the roselle, which is a type of hibiscus flower.

The taste of hibiscus tea is hard to resist: It's a little bit tart, a little bit sweet, and tastes mildly of cranberry. Want to learn more about hibiscus tea? Here's everything you need to know.