The Supplement That Smoothed, Hydrated, And Lifted My Skin*

If I counted up all the minutes I’ve spent thinking about my skin—if my products are really working, can people tell that I’ve started developing forehead wrinkles, should I wake up earlier in the morning so I can gua sha, will all that sunbathing as a teen catch up with me—I’d, well, feel really bad about my obsession, but not change a single thing about my behavior. Maybe it’s because I’m a beauty editor (it is) or maybe it’s because I have a long history of skin issues (that’s part of it too), but I am precious with my skin and skin care.

And not only do I have high-maintenance skin to begin with, but I live in a polluted and stress-riddled city, eat questionably (a generous way to describe my eating habits), and could stand to get more sleep. All of this puts added stress on my skin, which worries me in the long-term.

To take care of it, I am diligent about my morning and evening routine, use only products I know to be the highest-quality and effective, and also, try my best to address lifestyle influences. Skin care isn’t just about what you put on your skin; it’s also about how you treat your body and mind as a whole. We know that mental wellbeing and skin is deeply connected: How your skin looks can affect your mood and your mood can affect your skin (it’s been studied, too and vetted in peer-reviewed research). This is all to say: caring for your skin isn’t vain or superficial. It’s meaningful and matters.

Before now though, one part I never included in my skin care routine was supplements. Despite the plethora of products blanketing the market, the science had never seemed strong enough for me to believe it.