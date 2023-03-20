The skin around your eyes is the thinnest, most sensitive region of your entire face. Because the epidermis is so thin, the skin under your eyes is a lot more sensitive to sun damage, pollution, and oxidative stress. Your skin already thins with age (thanks to a loss of collagen), but the area around your eyes is usually the first to sag.

Your eyes also emote quite a bit throughout your lifetime, making the area a vulnerable spot for fine lines. That’s not to say you should never squint or laugh again, but constantly contracting those muscles can create wrinkles over time; it’s another reason why the area tends to be first to show fine lines with age.

And because the skin is so thin and delicate, it can easily dry out, crease, or swell after a late night, bout of poor sleep, or uptick in stress. They say the eyes are windows to the soul—in skin care, their brightness (or lack thereof) can offer a peek into your overall health.