Since rubbing your lashes is one of the main culprits for lash loss, you might want to, well, stop rubbing them. That includes with your palms and with makeup remover—remember to gently wipe off your eye makeup each night. You'll also want to be very gentle with your lash curler, as you can easily pluck off hairs with a strong clutch. (And not all lash curlers are created equal: Find our favorite gentle, high-quality curlers here.)