Your eyelashes are fragile little hairs—so delicate that they can easily snap off and break, especially without proper hydration and care. Now, one or two stray flutters is likely nothing to sound the alarm over, but if you wake up with several lashes scattered across your pillow or have noticeable gaps on your lash line, you may be concerned about the increased shedding.

If your once lush set of lashes are lacking volume, check out these common culprits below—there’s a good chance one may be sabotaging your doe eyes.