The eye area is the thinnest, most sensitive region of your entire face—the first to betray a night of poor sleep, a salt-heavy diet, or overall dryness—so it requires a bit more detailed care. You may be familiar with swiping on an eye cream or concealing under-eye bags, but what about addressing the orbs themselves? Beauty fans, it’s time to talk about caring for your corneas.

Just like a lack of sleep can exacerbate dark circles, aggravating the eyeballs themselves can result in irritation, dryness, and a sleepy appearance. And according to board-certified ophthalmologist Diane Hilal-Campo, M.D., founder of twenty/twenty beauty, your makeup routine can easily become the culprit: “Sensitivity to makeup is often confused for seasonal allergies,” she tells mbg. “You might notice redness, irritation, dry eyes, blurred vision, a burning feeling, a scratchy sensation in your eye (like something is in it), or tired eyes.” Not only can this lead to issues with eye health over time, but the area may also appear bleary and puffy—for those who frequently grab a soothing or tightening eye cream, doesn't this seem like an important factor to consider?

It’s time we discuss the bigger picture with eye care, starting with Hilal-Campo’s nonnegotiable tips to keep the orbs bright and healthy.