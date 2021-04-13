Question: When was the last time you gave your makeup bag a spruce? If it’s been a few months or if your immediate thought is some iteration of, Uh, whenever I run out of product? it’s time to take a good, long look at your arsenal—it’s probably time to replace a few products.

Yes, you need to regularly swap out your makeup, even if you don’t hit pan. A foundation gathering dust will not only separate and pill on the skin but the ingredients also have the potential to go rancid, which can cause irritation. So grab your beauty bag and peruse the expiration dates below—let us walk you through a much-needed clean-up.