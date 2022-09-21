Eyelash serums can offer a boost of nourishment that will encourage healthier-looking lashes, which can appear longer, thicker, and even darker. OTC products will not be as effective at actually stimulating growth, but dermatologists can provide prescription-grade products if need be. Otherwise, look for lash serums with clean, hydrating ingredients, and always remember to check before you buy to avoid less than stellar formulas. And remember: A high-quality mascara can help your lashes look even more fluttery on the road to lash transformation—here are some of our favorites if you're on the hunt.