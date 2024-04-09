We Found The Best Eye Creams That *Actually* Reduce Dark Circles

Alexandra Engler has been the beauty director at mindbodygreen for four-plus years. She's the host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.

In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She's tried thousands of products in her time as a beauty journalist.

She's currently 33 years old, and has very sensitive skin. She notes that she's developed some fine lines, especially on her forehead, around her eyes, and marionette lines—but for the most part is happy with the quality of her skin. However, she has stubborn dark circles (thanks to genetics) that often appear purple or blue.

While she's yet to try filler or other injectables, she does get regular facials and use at-home tools (such as LED masks, microcurrent wands, and the LYMA laser) regularly.