We Found The Best Eye Creams That *Actually* Reduce Dark Circles

We Tested And Reviewed The 7 Best Eye Creams For Dark Circles In 2026
If you've never complained of shadows under your eyes, consider yourself lucky (and please tell me your secrets). For the rest of us waking up with discolored half-moons: Hi, welcome, we’re here to help.
Dark circles are finicky little skin woes, as not all shadows come from a lack of sleep (but more on that later). The good news, however, is that a swipe of eye cream can do a lot of heavy lifting—you’ll just have to select the right formula for your own root cause.
And that’s where we come in! As the senior beauty editor at mindbodygreen, I’ve tested hundreds—yes, hundreds—of eye creams to find the ones that actually minimize my stubborn dark circles.
Plus, many of my picks have color-correcting properties that immediately neutralize discoloration. Ahead, find the ones that made the cut for the best eye creams for dark circles.
- Best overall eye cream: Ourself HA+ Replenishing Eye Serum ($220)
- Best eye cream for sensitive skin: U Beauty Return Eye Concentrate ($148)
- Best de-puffing eye cream: Ilia Bright Start Activated Eye Cream ($46)
- Best eye cream for daytime: Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Eye Créme ($44)
- Best eye cream with vitamin C: Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Eye Cream ($39)
- Best color correcting eye cream: Naturium Vitamin Bright Illuminating Eye Cream ($18)
- Best eye cream for fine lines: SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Advanced Eye For Dark Circles ($116)
Why you should trust mindbodygreen
- Image by Ourself
- Image by Ourself
Ourself HA+ Replenishing Eye Serum
- Size
- 16.5 mL
- Subscription discount
- Yes
- Fragrance-free
- Yes
- Vegan
- No
Pros
- Increases elasticity and brightens skin
- Innovative delivery system helps ingredients actually penetrate
- Light texture that wears well under makeup
- Antioxidant protection
Cons
- Expensive
- Might not be thick enough for a night cream
- No pigment or light-reflecting ingredients for immediate gratification
Ourself HA+ Replenishing Eye Serum by Ourself
- Size
- 0.6 oz
- Subscription discount
- Yes
- Fragrance-free
- Yes
- Vegan
- Yes
Main benefits: Brightening, hydrating, plumping
This well-rounded eye product checks all the boxes: hydration, lifting, fine lines, smoothing, and brightening. And while this eye serum is pricey, it is oh so worth the investment. Just ask our beauty team: At least two of them say this is the best eye cream they've ever tried.
Some dark under eye shadows exist because the skin underneath your eyes is naturally super, super thin (so the underlying blood vessels easily show through). This serum, with its innovative skin-plumping technology, actually makes the skin appear plumper over time. And thicker skin equals less shadows.
Even though it's a thinner formula—hence the name serum as opposed to cream—the lighter consistency offers enough hydration to last overnight. Better yet, you can tap it on my lids and brow bone, too, without fear of the formula weighing down the fragile skin.
- Hyaluronic acid complex (with low and medium molecular weights): Plumps and hydrates using the brand’s signature subtopical firming technology
- A poly-peptide blend: Stimulates collagen and elastin production.
- Vitamin C, niacinamide, and botanical extracts: Help brighten
What our testers say
What our testers say
- "I never believed an eye product could do that much to treat my dark circles until I tried this formula."
- “I’ve gone through one bottle of this, and am already at my second. The brand and products are expensive, but the powerful technology and delivery system make it worth the investment if you have the means.”
- "The best eye cream that I've ever tried."
- "My skin looks shockingly smooth after testing it daily. I even apply it on my upper eyelid to help with sagging."
U Beauty Return Eye Concentrate by U Beauty
- Size
- 0.5 oz
- Subscription Discount
- Yes
- Fragrance-free
- Yes
- Vegan
- Yes
Pros
- Little goes a long way
- Fragrance-free
- Gentle
Cons
- Pricey
- Not as long-lasting hydration
Main benefits: Brightening, plumping
Assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye calls this her favorite eye cream thus far—and while the price may give you pause, the dreamy formula lasts forever. Not only does the concentrate quiclky absorb into the skin, but it's perfectly cream without being too rich.
Although it has a heavier consistency, Frye says it still plays nice with the rest of her skin and makeup routine and never caused pilling. You'll still need to use concealer with this eye cream—there's no color-correcting or brightening pigments—but Frye says you'll need less.
Best of all, the combination of ingredients have an immediate hydrating effect, which visibly reduces the appearance of crow's feet around your eyes.
- 2 “sirens” (U Beauty specialty complexes with a number of vitamins, humectants, and stevia extract): For equal parts brightening, nourishing, and hydrating
- Plankton extract: To keep the skin looking tight and awake
- Peptides: To plump and help smooth fine lines.
What our testers say
What our testers say
- "My under-eye concerns are lengthy—I want my dark circles banished, my skin plump, a glowy finish, and fine lines eased… each was addressed with this product."
- "The hydration doesn't have as much staying power as I'd like, but I love the lighter consistency."
- “I just finished my first bottle and it lasted me much longer than the 4 to 6 weeks U Beauty suggests. I’d say closer to 8 weeks because the cream is rich, so you don’t need much."
- “I applied this eye cream morning and night. I never found it to interfere with the rest of my routine nor my makeup. It never pills either."
Ilia Bright Start Activated Eye Cream by Ilia
- Size
- 0.5 oz
- Subscription discount
- Yes
- Fragrance-free
- Yes
- Vegan
- Yes
Pros
- Contains a retinol alternative to smooth fine lines
- Cooling ceramic tip feels great on puffy eyes
Cons
- Smaller size
- Pink undertones rather than yellow or orange
Main benefit(s): Brightening, plumping, hydrating
When ILIA launched this eye cream, there was a wait list so long even editors couldn’t score a second sample—it’s that good. Caffeine and peptides wake up the eyes and diminish dark circles, while sea fennel (which some swear has similar benefits to retinol) helps to smooth fine lines.
Equal parts brightening and de-puffing, the formula is arguably the best texture of any eye cream we've tried. Its lightweight and fluffy with and almost whipped consistency that practically melt into your skin upon application.
As if that wasn’t enough, it features a ceramic tip that doubles as a cooling massage tool; glide it across your skin and watch any lingering puffiness subside. And yes, it wears exceptionally well under makeup!
- Sea fennel extract: Brands swear it works similarly to retinol—minus the irritating side effects.
- Upcycled avocado extract: Great for its nourishing fatty acids and vitamins
- Caffeine: Helps brighten (some call it the antidote to dark circles)
- Peptides: Helps plump and moisturize the skin
What our testers say
What our testers say
- "Eye creams can make makeup look cakey, puffy, pill, or settle into fine lines, but this is specifically formulated to play nicely with makeup—or work so well you honestly need less makeup in the first place."
- "It has the most amazing texture; it truly melts into the skin."
- "I wish it had orange or yellow undertones, but not everyone will feel that way. Those with cool or olive-toned skin will likely actually prefer the pinky undertones."
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Eye Créme by Ole Henriksen
- Size
- 0.5 oz
- Subscription discount
- Yes
- Fragrance-free
- Yes
- Vegan
- Yes
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Works immediately
- Rich, creamy texture
- Vitamin C complex brightens overtime
Cons
- Doesn't come with a spoon or spatula
- Doesn't have as wide ranging benefits as other options on this list — it's mainly just about brightening dark circles
- Has a few citrus extracts, which may be irritating to some
Main benefit: Brightening
Whenever someone asks for a recommendation, this eye cream tends to be one of our first recommendations. Not only does it contain top notch ingredients to brighten dark circles over time, but it also contains light-reflecting mineral pigments—inspired by banana powder—to instantly neutralize discoloration.
While there are no bananas in this formula (surprising, we know!) it does contain other top-notch ingredients to brighten dark circles over time—namely, vitamin C. More specifically, three forms of it: ascorbic acid and glutathione combined with real gold; 3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid; and tetrahexyldecyl (THD) ascorbate. Talk about an antioxidant-packed INCI list!
Plus, this new-and-improved version of the banana eye cream is fragrance-free. Yet it still dries down quickly, wears well underneath makeup, and provides all-day hydration.
- Vitamin C: Helps brighten under eyes over time
- Shea butter: Supports the skin barrier & adds rich texture and fatty acids
- Jojoba oil: Condition skin, provides a lightweight slip, & smooths out fine lines
What our testers say
What our testers say
- "People freak out over this cream, and you can really tell why once you try it. The peachy undertones add the most beautiful filter over my purply-blue under eyes. I swear I can get away with wearing less concealers on the days I use it."
- "I have incredibly sensitive skin and eyes, so I tread lightly when trying a new formula. I personally have no problems with this, but can imagine there are folks out there who might be slightly sensitive to some of the citrus extracts."
- "I love the yellow-orange hue which does wonders to blur my dark circles."
- "I find it dries down quickly (while staying hydrating) and wears well underneath makeup. In fact, I would even use it as a color corrector pre-concealer."
Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Eye Cream by Paula's Choice
- Size
- 0.5 oz
- Subscription discount
- Yes
- Fragrance-free
- Yes
- Vegan
- Yes
Pros
- Stabilized vitamin C is great for the delicate eye area
- Hyaluronic acid can help plump up fine lines
- Gel texture for those who like a lighter consistency
Cons
- Some might want a creamier texture
- Slightly sticky texture
Main benefits: Brightening, plumping, smoothing
Allow me to introduce you to my go-to daytime eye cream! The gel-cream texture is A+ for pre-makeup application, and it keeps my eye area supple and hydrated all day long. Paula’s Choice has a stellar range of vitamin C-infused formulas, but if I had to choose a winner, their eye cream is my all-time favorite.
The gel-cream lotion effortlessly glides over skin and absorbs quickly, with a slightly tacky texture that makes it feel like a primer. It contains several ingredients that help brighten (including vitamin C and a ginger extract), as well as plumping and smoothing ingredients (peptides and hyaluronic acid).
I may come for the brightening benefits, but I stay for the noticeably supple skin that comes from the instant plumping and smoothing effect post-application.
- Stabilized 5% vitamin C: Fights free radicals, promotes collagen production, and brightens
- Peptides: Plump and firm the skin
- Hyaluronic acid: To hydrate & awaken tired under-eyes
- Zerumbone (a concentrated ginger extract): helps diminish dark circles
What our testers say
What our testers say
- "The gel-cream lotion effortlessly glides over skin and absorbs quickly. I personally prefer a thicker confection to wear overnight, but this one is sublime for the daytime."
- "The slightly tacky texture makes this feel like a primer you can apply pre-makeup. It helps my concealer last longer without ever flaking off midday."
- "It does have an orange hue out of the bottle, but the pigment doesn’t totally deposit on the skin (it dries down clear). Still, I suspect the orange tones put in some work to mask my dark shadows."
Naturium Vitamin Bright Illuminating Eye Cream by Naturium
- Size
- 0.5 oz
- Subscription discount
- Yes
- Fragrance-free
- Yes
- Vegan
- Yes
Pros
- Budget-friendly
- Incredible under makeup
- Also ideal for make-up free days
- Comes in two shades to better match lighter and darker skin tones
Cons
- Doesn’t come with a spoon or spatula
- Long dry down time
- Can leave a slight film on the skin, especially if you apply too much
Main benefits: Brightening
This is a creamy, pigment-neutralizing eye cream that feels like a joy to apply. I tested it every morning for several weeks and I totally feel comfortable skipping concealer.
It comes in two flexible shades infused with light-reflecting mineral pigments to instantly brighten the eye area; I use light/medium, and the immediate difference is astonishing.
It definitely has a creamier texture, which is great for super-dry under-eyes like mine. However, I do have to wait a beat before layering on makeup—I often skip it because the formula neutralizes discoloration with haturally derived, light-reflecting mineral pigments.
I prefer this eye cream for the daytime (the mineral pigments would have little use overnight), but the formula is totally thick enough to use before bed, if you choose. That said, I do have to wait a minute or two before embarking on the rest of my routine, as it does take a beat to dry down.
- Shea butter: Provides a creamy texture, plus fatty acids and moisture.
- Glycerin: Plumps the under-eyes with hydration
- Turmeric, basil & rosemary extracts: Fend off free radicals and brighten up the area
- Vitamin K: Underrated dark circle correcting ingredient. Some studies show it can help reduce discoloration in the area, and has anticoagulation benefits.
What our testers say
What our testers say
- "I almost never leave the house without concealer covering up my dark circles—that's how bad they are, and how self-conscious I am of them. But with this I actually don't mind going makeup free! They do such an excellent job of covering up my under eye circles. It's the perfect skin care and makeup hybrid product."
- "It really camouflages my deep purple discoloration with just a few taps.”
- "Truth be told, my under eye circles are probably my biggest aesthetic insecurity at this point in my life. No matter how much I sleep or how good I eat, they’re still there. I almost always have on a bit of concealer to cover them up. But during times when I really don’t want to wear makeup, this eye cream is what I use to help ease the appearance of discoloration."
Skin Ceuticals A.G.E. Advanced Eye For Dark Circles by Skin Ceuticals
- Size
- 0.5 oz
- Subscription discount
- Yes
- Fragrance-free
- Yes
- Vegan
- Yes
Pros
- Very spreadable
- Layers well underneath makeup
- Super-charge with ingredients for skin longevity
Cons
- Smaller jar
- Doesn’t come with a spoon or spatula
Main benefits: brightening, plumping, firming
If you want to address loss of firmness, dryness, fine lines, and dark circles definitely grab this formula. The silky eye cream really is perfect for any and all aging skin concerns. While it's not immediately color-correcting, the cream does give a temporary brightening boost with light-reflecting ingredients.
One of my top recommendations for those with mature skin, this eye cream uses “optical effects” that disperse light to instantly improve radiance and minimize dark circles. I suspect that’s what makes this eye cream so brightening.
Not only does the satin-like texture evenly spread across the skin, but it also contains ingredients that defend against glycation (a process that causes collagen to become weak and brittle). Prepare to tackle crow’s feet, puffiness, and yes, dark circles, with just one application.
- Proxylane: A moisturizing synthetic ingredient derived from beech wood that helps increase skin elasticity by restoring water content.
- Fruit flavonoids: Powerful antioxidants that fend off oxidative stress and keep the area bright
- Peptides: Plumps and firms the under-eyes
- Caffeine: Constricts blood vessels and provides immediate brightening
What our testers say
What our testers say
- "I was pleasantly surprised by how well this eye cream temporarily disguised my stubborn shadows—without any color-correcting pigments!"
- "Despite the thinner consistency and satin finish, I do notice less crow’s feet and dehydration than before."
- "It has a satin-like texture that spreads easily across the skin. I’m giving it a 4 because I really have to swirl my finger in the jar to get enough product; I wish it came with a spatula or spoon for a more hygienic application."
|Product
|Tester Rating
|Price
|Ounces
|Fragrance-Free
|Cruelty Free
|Pigment
|Ourself Serum
|4.6
|$220
|0.6
|TRUE
|TRUE
|FALSE
|U Beauty Concentrate
|4.25
|$148
|0.5
|TRUE
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Ilia Eye Cream
|3.83
|$46
|0.5
|TRUE
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Ole Henriksen Eye Cream
|4.33
|$44
|0.5
|TRUE
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Paula's Choice Eye Cream
|3.66
|$39
|0.5
|TRUE
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Naturium Eye Cream
|3.5
|$18
|0.5
|TRUE
|TRUE
|TRUE
|SkinCeuticals Eye Cream
|3.66
|$116
|0.5
|TRUE
|TRUE
|TRUE
How I tested the best eye creams for dark circles
The mindbodygreen beauty team rigorously tested the eye creams on this list, and judged them on the following criteria.
- Texture: A smooth, silky texture is a must. We made sure to include formulas that glide effortlessly on the skin, whether it boasts a gel, cream, or whipped consistency.
- Pigment: Some eye creams contain light-reflecting pigments that neutralize discoloration and provide an immediate brightening effect—sort of like a color-corrector you can use pre-concealer. It’s not a need-to-have, but formulas with extra pigment receive bonus points in our book.
- Wearability: You might layer on concealer (and definitely sunscreen—right?) after you apply your eye cream. We made sure to find options that didn’t pill or feel tacky underneath subsequent products.
- Additional benefits: Since this is a list of eye creams for dark circles, brightening formulas take the cake. That said, we also looked for formulas with additional benefits, like de-puffing, smoothing, and plumping.
What causes dark circles?
As always, it’s a good idea to discover the root of the issue before diving into treatments. And there are multiple factors to consider when it comes to dark circles—find a few culprits down below:
- Lack of sleep: As family medicine physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., previously writes for mbg, “When your body doesn't get precious sleeping time, skin looks more sallow, tired, and the blood vessels underneath peak through, causing the mauve, purple or brown color synonymous with dark circles.” All the more reason to focus on beauty sleep.
- Allergies: "Seasonal allergies and allergic conjunctivitis causing you to rub your eyes can drive more inflammation and fluid accumulation under the eyes, which worsens the appearance of dark circles," says board-certified dermatologist Andrea Suarez, M.D., FAAD.
- Genetics: Some people (self very much included) are just more prone to dark circles as a result of the anatomy around the eye socket.
- Skin tone: More melanin production can cause skin in the area to become darker naturally. This is more common with people with darker skin tones.
- Age: "With age, collagen and elastin loss1 leads to thinner skin, making shadows more obvious," Suarez says. Those blood vessels become more visible, as there's no longer a buffering layer of tissue.
Find our full guide to dark circle causes here for even more info.
Can an eye cream actually help dark circles?
Well, it depends on which cause you’re dealing with. Sorry to say, there’s not much you can do for genetic shadows aside from in-office treatments. The same goes for fat loss as you age—you can't really do anything about this with topical creams.
However! You can look for eye creams with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, and so on to provide a temporary plumping effect—which, in turn, may make dark circles look less apparent.
And for dark circles caused by dilated blood vessels (from lack of sleep or allergies), eye creams can totally help. You’ll just want to look for brightening agents, like antioxidants, or caffeine, which will help constrict the dilated blood vessels.
Similarly, those dealing with hyperpigmentation can find success with skin brighteners, namely vitamin C, arbutin, kojic acid, or niacinamide.
Still, consistency is key. You can’t expect an eye cream to completely transform the look of dark circles—unless it also features color-correcting pigments (many do!) to immediately neutralize the discoloration.
Summary:
What ingredients should be in a good eye cream?
As I alluded to above, different causes may call for different brightening ingredients. Many of the eye creams listed here have robust formulations that contain multiple of these targeted actives—but as a baseline of what to look for, these are a great place to start:
- Vitamin C: A beloved antioxidant for a reason: It supports collagen production, fights free radicals, and can brighten dull skin.
- Caffeine:Caffeine is a vasoconstrictor (meaning, it compresses blood vessels in the skin). This can reduce the appearance of shadows, as they are caused by pooling blood in the area. The most common sources of caffeine used in eye creams are from teas or coffee. Additionally, it has antioxidant properties.
- Hyaluronic acid & glycerin: These star humectants pull in and hold water in the skin, providing a plumping and dewy effect. This can help with hydration, easing the appearance of fine lines, and provides a luminescent finish. Look for hyaluronic acids with lower molecular weights for deeper penetration.
- Niacinamide: A trendy antioxidant, this multitasker addresses fine lines, dullness, pigmentation, and irritation.
- Antioxidants: While several options on this list are also antioxidants, there are many more to choose from. Antioxidants can help fight free radicals and brighten the complexion, making them amazing additions to eye creams.
- Peptides:Peptides are chains of amino acids, or the building blocks of proteins. While more research needs to be done on the use of peptides in topicals, what is out there now looks very promising: including one report that notes they can help improve collagen production.
How much does eye cream cost?
Quality, ingredients, and formula all impact price. Eye creams can cost at little as $10 or hundreds. The options in our guide start at $18 and go up to $220.
FAQ
Which cream is best to remove dark circles under eyes?
Our beauty team's favorite under-eye cream for dark circles isOurself HA+ Replenishing Eye Serum. Although pricey, it stands our for an innovative and effective formula.
Do eye creams work on dark circles?
There’s not much you can do dark circles caused by genetic or agings. Eye creams with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, and so on to provide a temporary plumping effect—which, in turn, may make dark circles look less apparent.
Eye creams can help with dark circles caused by dilated blood vessels (from lack of sleep or allergies). Look for brightening agents, like antioxidants, or caffeine, which will help constrict the dilated blood vessels.
What is the best over the counter under-eye cream for dark circles?
All eye creams on our list are available over the counter. Naturium Vitamin Bright Illuminating Eye Cream is one of the most affordable options on our list.
Meet our other testers
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
I am the senior beauty & lifestyle editor at mindbodygreen, and have a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. My work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and more.
In my role mbg, I reports on everything from the top beauty industry trends to the latest expert makeup hacks. I also try and review countless products.
I also have stubborn shadows underneath my eyes thanks to genetics, so it’s very difficult for me to erase them with eye creams alone.
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler has been the beauty director at mindbodygreen for four-plus years. She's the host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She's tried thousands of products in her time as a beauty journalist.
She's currently 33 years old, and has very sensitive skin. She notes that she's developed some fine lines, especially on her forehead, around her eyes, and marionette lines—but for the most part is happy with the quality of her skin. However, she has stubborn dark circles (thanks to genetics) that often appear purple or blue.
While she's yet to try filler or other injectables, she does get regular facials and use at-home tools (such as LED masks, microcurrent wands, and the LYMA laser) regularly.
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye is the assistant beauty & health editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including skin care, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast.
In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more. She notes that she deals with dark circles as well.
The takeaway
While dark circles can be caused by various genetic or lifestyle factors, you can treat them with an eye cream filled with a targeted selection of actives. And these formulas, in my opinion, are the crème de la crème.
Craving more under-eye care tips? Here's our full guide to caring for the area.