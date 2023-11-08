We Found The Best Eye Creams That *Actually* Reduce Dark Circles

If you've never complained of shadows under your eyes, consider yourself lucky (and please tell me your secrets). For the rest of us waking up with discolored half-moons: Hi, welcome, we’re here to help.

Dark circles are finicky little skin woes, as not all shadows come from a lack of sleep (but more on that later). The good news, however, is that a swipe of eye cream can do a lot of heavy lifting—you’ll just have to select the right formula for your own root cause.

And that’s where we come in! I’ve tested hundreds—yes, hundreds—of eye creams to find the ones that actually minimize my stubborn dark circles. Plus, many of my picks have color-correcting properties that immediately neutralize discoloration. Ahead, find the ones that made the cut.