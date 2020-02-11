A deep belly breath, despite its simplicity, can be profound. We've always been familiar with the power of our breath—there's a reason the advice is to "take deep breaths" when we feel overwhelmed or stressed out, and virtually every yoga practice recognizes the importance of a balanced breath.

But breathwork has become so much more than a simple inhale-exhale. (We even predicted back 2018 that breathwork would become an advanced alternative to meditation.) And according to Usui Reiki Master and Certified Teacher of David Elliott Breathwork Gwen Dittmar, breathwork is quickly becoming a go-to method of choice for clearing negative thoughts and balancing energy.

"Breathwork can help you access what you're feeling in the body energetically and emotionally versus reaching into the mind," she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

While meditation will always stay near and dear to our hearts, we suspect breathwork is on the rise for the following five reasons. It's easy, free, and universal—a triple threat, we'd say.