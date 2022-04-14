I wouldn’t say my skin is overly sensitive. It can typically handle a higher-concentration of retinol or essential oil-laced formulas. But when my skin doesn’t like a certain product or skin care habit, boy, does it let me know. Usually, it will rebel against heavy-duty exfoliants—I love the instant gratification of an AHA mask, but (as many beauty fans know) it’s oh-so easy to go too far. The result: splotches of redness and a tight, itchy feeling.

I’ve been using Tatcha’s Texture Tonic as my regular exfoliator for almost three months now, and I have experienced zero (!) irritation. My skin simply drinks it up—and greets me with a glow.