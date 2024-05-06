Skip to Content
Cymbiotika

Does Your Dog Have Allergies? How To Tell And What To Do About It

Author:
Devon Barrow
May 06, 2024
Branded Content Editor
By Devon Barrow
Image by Manu Prats / Stocksy
May 06, 2024

You know spring has arrived when the flowers are blooming, the trees are budding, and your allergies have come back with a vengeance. But we’re not the only ones dealing with itchy eyes and sneezing. Our furry friends are also susceptible to allergies of all kinds. It’s up to us as pet parents to decode what all that scratching is about, and how we can help. 

Signs that your dog has allergies

Allergies are as common for dogs as they are for humans. This includes seasonal allergens that resurface with springtime, but also environmental toxins—like dust, pollen, dander, molds, fabrics, and cleaning solutions. Atopic dermatitis, a canine inflammatory skin disorder that results from environmental allergies, is more common than you’d think. Figures have suggested that 25% of dogs are diagnosed with atopic dermatitis, while the condition itself has increased 30% in the last ten years.  

Food allergies are even more persistent for pups, and are one of the leading causes1 of skin and digestive troubles. Interestingly, 20-30% of dogs with food allergies also face allergies like atopic dermatitis or flea bites (another type of allergy). Turns out, our pets are just as sensitive as we are to the world around us—hence why Dog’s Allergy & Immune Health is one of the first products of Cymbiotika's new pet line.

Cymbiotika Dog’s Allergy & Immune Health

Whether your dog is suffering from environmental, food, or flea allergies (or all the above), the symptoms present similarly. Excessive itching, digestive disruptions, and respiratory issues are all signs to look out for. If your pooch is incessantly scratching its ears, chewing on its paws, sneezing, or begging to go outside more often–it’s time to do something about it.

Image by Manu Prats / Stocksy

Address the root cause

Canine allergies may be commonplace, but that doesn’t make this a quick-fix kind of conversation. It’s important to get to the root of the issue, because allergies are about a lot more than just itchy skin.

What you’re seeing as an allergy symptom is actually a sign1 that your dog’s immune system has faltered in response to a specific antigen (like an environmental toxin, type of food, or flea saliva). With repeated exposure to an aggravating antigen, the body responds by signaling inflammation1 to control and reduce the antigen. But as we know in our own human bodies, prolonged inflammation never ends well.

Ultimately it’s inflammation that triggers the skin and digestive issues that you’re seeing as allergies. Another way of saying it: Allergies are your pet’s immune system asking for help. And it's talking to you.

Allergy and immune support

Supporting your dog’s allergies means addressing symptoms, but also the immune system working overdrive. Dog’s Allergy & Immune Health, a new supplement from Cymbiotika, features ingredients that soothe your dog’s skin and coat—like colostrum, wild Alaskan salmon oil, and white turmeric root powder. It also includes ingredients that specifically support the immune system and gut microbiome. These chews help you get to the root of their allergies while providing essential nutrients for a vibrant and glossy coat (bonus).

We’ve always shopped Cymbiotika for products that are crafted with quality, care, and integrity. Their new pet line is no exception, using premium and science-backed ingredients only. That means they’re free from seed oils, preservatives, and fillers because the standards for your supplements and your pets should be the same (high).

The bottom line

What makes a pet parent happy? Knowing that our fur baby is living their happiest life. When they’re uncomfortable, we’re uncomfortable. That’s why it’s so powerful to have resources like Cymbiotika’s Dog’s Allergy & Immune Health to keep allergies at bay. Or simply knowing that we can add Dog’s Hip & Joint to their routine for joint mobility and bone health as they age. In exchange for endless tail wags and cuddles, it’s our responsibility to give them the highest quality of life. Name a better job.

More On This Topic

4,500+ Shoppers Swear By This Expert-Recommended Serum For Longer Hair + It's 25% Off
Beauty

4,500+ Shoppers Swear By This Expert-Recommended Serum For Longer Hair + It's 25% Off

Jamie Schneider

3 Expert-Approved At-Home Treatments To Smooth The Forehead
Beauty

3 Expert-Approved At-Home Treatments To Smooth The Forehead

Alexandra Engler

I Swapped My Shower Soap For This Coconut Oil Cleanser & My Skin Has Never Been Smoother
Beauty

I Swapped My Shower Soap For This Coconut Oil Cleanser & My Skin Has Never Been Smoother

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Best US Camping Destinations (Plus Insider Tips For Your Next Outdoor Adventure)
Travel

3 Best US Camping Destinations (Plus Insider Tips For Your Next Outdoor Adventure)

Hannah Frye

No Product Can Fully Vanish Dark Under-Eye Circles — But This Duo Comes Close
Beauty

No Product Can Fully Vanish Dark Under-Eye Circles — But This Duo Comes Close

Carleigh Ferrante

Dull, Thinning Hair? This Growth-Stimulating Treatment Made Mine Full & Glossy
Beauty

Dull, Thinning Hair? This Growth-Stimulating Treatment Made Mine Full & Glossy

Carleigh Ferrante

This Essential Vitamin May Be The Secret For Hydrated Skin
Beauty

This Essential Vitamin May Be The Secret For Hydrated Skin

Hannah Frye

This Is Considered Liquid Gold For Dry, Flat & Brittle Hair
Beauty

This Is Considered Liquid Gold For Dry, Flat & Brittle Hair

Jamie Schneider

My Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

