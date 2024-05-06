Advertisement
Does Your Dog Have Allergies? How To Tell And What To Do About It
You know spring has arrived when the flowers are blooming, the trees are budding, and your allergies have come back with a vengeance. But we’re not the only ones dealing with itchy eyes and sneezing. Our furry friends are also susceptible to allergies of all kinds. It’s up to us as pet parents to decode what all that scratching is about, and how we can help.
Signs that your dog has allergies
Allergies are as common for dogs as they are for humans. This includes seasonal allergens that resurface with springtime, but also environmental toxins—like dust, pollen, dander, molds, fabrics, and cleaning solutions. Atopic dermatitis, a canine inflammatory skin disorder that results from environmental allergies, is more common than you’d think. Figures have suggested that 25% of dogs are diagnosed with atopic dermatitis, while the condition itself has increased 30% in the last ten years.
Food allergies are even more persistent for pups, and are one of the leading causes1 of skin and digestive troubles. Interestingly, 20-30% of dogs with food allergies also face allergies like atopic dermatitis or flea bites (another type of allergy). Turns out, our pets are just as sensitive as we are to the world around us—hence why Dog’s Allergy & Immune Health is one of the first products of Cymbiotika's new pet line.
Whether your dog is suffering from environmental, food, or flea allergies (or all the above), the symptoms present similarly. Excessive itching, digestive disruptions, and respiratory issues are all signs to look out for. If your pooch is incessantly scratching its ears, chewing on its paws, sneezing, or begging to go outside more often–it’s time to do something about it.
Address the root cause
Canine allergies may be commonplace, but that doesn’t make this a quick-fix kind of conversation. It’s important to get to the root of the issue, because allergies are about a lot more than just itchy skin.
What you’re seeing as an allergy symptom is actually a sign1 that your dog’s immune system has faltered in response to a specific antigen (like an environmental toxin, type of food, or flea saliva). With repeated exposure to an aggravating antigen, the body responds by signaling inflammation1 to control and reduce the antigen. But as we know in our own human bodies, prolonged inflammation never ends well.
Ultimately it’s inflammation that triggers the skin and digestive issues that you’re seeing as allergies. Another way of saying it: Allergies are your pet’s immune system asking for help. And it's talking to you.
Allergy and immune support
Supporting your dog’s allergies means addressing symptoms, but also the immune system working overdrive. Dog’s Allergy & Immune Health, a new supplement from Cymbiotika, features ingredients that soothe your dog’s skin and coat—like colostrum, wild Alaskan salmon oil, and white turmeric root powder. It also includes ingredients that specifically support the immune system and gut microbiome. These chews help you get to the root of their allergies while providing essential nutrients for a vibrant and glossy coat (bonus).
We’ve always shopped Cymbiotika for products that are crafted with quality, care, and integrity. Their new pet line is no exception, using premium and science-backed ingredients only. That means they’re free from seed oils, preservatives, and fillers because the standards for your supplements and your pets should be the same (high).
The bottom line
What makes a pet parent happy? Knowing that our fur baby is living their happiest life. When they’re uncomfortable, we’re uncomfortable. That’s why it’s so powerful to have resources like Cymbiotika’s Dog’s Allergy & Immune Health to keep allergies at bay. Or simply knowing that we can add Dog’s Hip & Joint to their routine for joint mobility and bone health as they age. In exchange for endless tail wags and cuddles, it’s our responsibility to give them the highest quality of life. Name a better job.