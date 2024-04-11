Advertisement
After years of applying skin care products solely on my face, I woke up one day and realized my neck and décolletage looked significantly older.
Through chatting with our beauty editors, I quickly learned that the neck and chest are two of the most delicate areas of the entire body, and they're often the first regions to show signs of aging.
For me, that showed up as fine lines across my neck (i.e. “tech neck”) and duller-looking skin on my chest. I quickly began treating my neck and décolletage with all my favorite serums and moisturizers, but my true ride-or-die skin care tool didn't cater to these areas—until now.
Solawave’s red light therapy Neck & Chest Rejuvenating Mask is the answer to my crepey skin’s prayers, and it’s currently 25% off ahead of Mother's Day. The brand's red light face mask sold out in 48 hours, so you don't want to waffle over this one too long.
Why I use red light tools
Board-certified dermatologist and skincare expert, Ramya Garlapati, previously told mindbodygreen, "Red light therapy can help to improve the appearance of your skin by stimulating collagen production, reducing inflammation, and increasing blood flow to the skin. It reduces the appearance of wrinkles, scarring, acne as well as other dermatologic medical conditions."
I've personally tried my fair share of skin care tools, treatments, and topicals—but none have given the same (immediate or long term) results as LED devices.
We have a whole guide on the benefits of red light therapy, but here's a brief rundown of what I've experienced since introducing red light tools into my skin care routine:
- Significant reduction in redness: I have mild rosacea, and I've been shocked by how quickly LED tools help tame my inflammation and redness.
- My scars and dark spots have faded: I had minimal scarring and dark spots, but they've vanished since I implemented red light therapy.
- Overall improvement in tone and texture: The first time I used red light on my skin, I was shocked by how quickly it improved the tone and texture of my complexion. And the results are even more impressive with continued use.
- My fine lines have smoothed: Since getting consistent with my red light masks, the small etchings around my eyes and across my forehead have visibly smoothed.
What's great about the Solawave Neck & Chest Mask
Just the thought of applying those same benefits to my neck and chest has me giddy. Like I said, these areas are among the first to show signs of aging—and mine have been grossly under-treated.
In the same way my red light masks have helped rejuvenate the skin on my face, this Solawave Neck & Chest Mask gives these sensitive areas the attention they've been missing.
The mask combines red light (630nm) and near infrared light (830nm) to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, rejuvenate your skin's appearance, and reveal more youthful-looking skin on your neck and chest.
Unlike masks that cover your entire face, this hands-free device is primed for multitasking. You can wear it while you work or go about your day (or, of course, pair it with a face mask for a total self-care moment).
Even better, the flexible silicone material molds to your neck and chest and (if it's anything like the brand's face mask) feels comfortable against your skin. And it's incredibly easy to use (see the brand's graphic below) and takes just 10 minutes per day.
- Contains 57 LED bulbs with a moderately powerful irradiance of 35 mW/cm².
- The mask comes with a storage back that's great for travel.
- Adjustable straps make it easy to find your perfect fit.
- Red light technology offers both immediate and long term results.
The takeaway
I've been using red light tools on my face for nearly two years now, and the benefits are no joke (even my friends have complimented my glowy, youthful-looking skin). Full transparency: I'm counting down the days until my Solawave Neck & Chest Mask arrives in the mail—and you don't want to miss your chance to save 25% on this new device before it sells out.
