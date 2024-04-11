Skip to Content
Beauty

The SPF That Even Sunscreen Haters Are Loving For A Golden Glow

Hannah Frye
April 11, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Kosas Tinted SPF held by tester (woman) with product applied to bare skin
Image by Hannah Frye / mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I've been inundated with texts from friends and family over the past month, all asking for my sunscreen recommendations. They sheepishly confess to skipping sunscreen altogether because they haven't found one that offers protection sans white cast.

Honestly, I understand their struggle; most sunscreens miss the mark. They can feel sticky, clog pores, or leave a strange film on the skin. But as I always tell my loved ones that there are better options available if you know where to look.

In an effort to never gatekeep my favorite products, I’m finally sharing the sunscreen I've been obsessing over for the the past year, especially after its recent tinted upgrade: Kosas Golden Glow DreamBeam.

Kosas DreamBeam SPF

$40
Kosas DreamBeam SPF in goldenglow hue with pink bottle on white background

Kosas just launched a bronze version of their DreamBeam SPF

Last year, the beloved clean beauty brand Kosas introduced its original DreamBeam SPF 40 PA+++, which quickly became a staple in our editors' routines (including mine). The formula distinguished itself by feeling more like skincare than sunscreen, leaving the skin radiant but never sticky.

This year, Kosas unveiled a new shade of DreamBeam called Golden Glow. This bronzy, blendable upgrade not only gives your complexion a sun-kissed appearance but also shields it from UV rays—a dream come true for those who still yearn for a tan.

What does PA++++ mean?

PA stands for Protection Grade, referring to UVA rays. SPF measures for UVB rays, meaning this product helps protect against both. The four "+" symbols indicate the product can protect up to over 95% of UVA rays, compared to lower "+" credentials.

What makes the tinted Dreambeam different

Many tinted SPFs available today are so heavily pigmented they look more like makeup than skin care, which isn't something everyone desires. Plus, those highly pigmented options often lead to applying less sunscreen than needed, compromising sun protection for the sake of a seamless blend.

Enter: Golden Glow DreamBeam. You can apply two full finger lengths of SPF (the recommended amount) without a cakey finish. As someone with a fair complexion, I appreciate the balanced bronze—it's just right, not overpowering but not invisible either. 

Before and after shots (left and right) after applying the kosas dreambeam on bare skin with product held by tester in second image
Image by Hannah Frye / mbg creative

As you can see in the photo, the difference is subtle, but my skin looks just slightly sun-kissed in the second shot. 

What I adore most about this product is its ability to leave behind a genuine glow, true for both the Golden Glow and Radiant Finish shades. This dewy effect is thanks to its ingredient list, brimming with skin-nourishing elements. 

What’s inside

In the pink bottle, you'll discover a blend of nourishing ingredients such as peptides, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and allantoin. These work harmoniously to hydrate, firm, and soothe the skin.

The sunscreen features zinc as its primary protective ingredient, a mineral recognized by the Environmental Working Group as one of only two safe and effective ingredients for shielding the skin from UV damage.

Kosas went the extra mile by incorporating non-nano zinc, ensuring that the formula remains intact without breaking down into smaller particles. This approach makes the sunscreen safer for ocean wildlife, including coral reefs and marine life.

The silicone-free formula is also a great daytime moisturizer; I don't have to worry about my makeup pilling when I apply it on top or when I reapply sunscreen later in the day.

Given the star-studded ingredient list, it's no wonder the consumer study results are so impressive. Here's a glimpse:

After using this product for 28 days:

  • 100% of participants agreed skin looks smoother, brighter, and more radiant.
  • 100% agreed this product feels lightweight, doesn't feel or look greasy, doesn't clog pores
  • 100% saw clinically measurable improvement in: hydration, firmness, skin quality, and clarity

You can read more about the clinical results on the product page.

Side by side of hand with kosas dream beam applied and slowly rubbed in to see gradual bronzing effect during appication
Image by Hannah Frye / mbg creative

Usage tips:

Below, usage tips I’ve gathered during my 3-week testing period: 

  • Blend with other lotion if needed: If you have a super fair skin tone, you may prefer to blend this tinted SPF into your moisturizer, which will help slightly dilute the tint. I don’t personally do this, but I can see why it would be beneficial for a slightly paler skin tone. 
  • Use it as makeup prep: I've found myself using this SPF at night as a makeup primer, which really speaks to its glowing finish. The texture of the SPF also helps to set makeup in place, acting like a primer, especially on hot or humid days.
  • Know you’ll have to blend it: Like any sunscreen, you'll need to rub in this SPF for it to blend well into your skin. As shown in the photos above, the tint softens as you blend, so don't worry if it looks too tinted right after applying.

Why it’s worth it

I always tell my loved ones to prioritize SPF above all else. While investing in expensive facials, innovative at-home devices, or premium retinol serums is commendable, none should take precedence over sun protection.

In fact, 80% of visible signs of skin aging stem from sun exposure1, making SPF the cornerstone of a healthy aging regimen, albeit complemented by those high-end products and treatments.

Moreover, by prioritizing sun protection now, you're proactively safeguarding against future skin cancer risks. With the Kosas Dreambeam Golden Glow in particular, you not only achieve a radiant glow and effective makeup base in one go, but you also make a smart investment in your skin's health and appearance. 

The takeaway

Kosas has recently launched a new Golden Glow shade of their already amazing DreamBeam SPF 40, just in time for spring and summer. This bronzy, blendable formula provides a radiant glow suitable for any skin tone, making it effortless to maintain your daily sun protection routine.

Kosas DreamBeam SPF

$40
Kosas DreamBeam SPF in goldenglow hue with pink bottle on white background

