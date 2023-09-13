Those with melanoma also had a higher concentration of Fusobacterium bacteria (which has been known to cause infections3 ) when compared to the control group.

Participants with early-stage melanoma had more diverse microbiomes than those with late-stage skin cancer, emphasizing the importance of bacteria diversity in the gut. We should note, previous research has found a correlation between decreased microbial diversity and chronic health conditions, like type II diabetes and obesity4 , as well.

Just to be clear, these findings serve as a correlation—not a causation. So while this information may be helpful for physicians to consider when diagnosing and treating early-stage melanoma, there’s no saying that keeping your gut healthy will prevent skin cancer whatsoever.

Instead, the significance lies in understanding some of the full-body effects of skin cancer and reiterating the importance of the gut-skin axis. Nevertheless, more research is needed to confirm these findings, as well as offer specific actionable remedies for those already diagnosed with skin cancer.