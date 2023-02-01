Another day, another TikTok hack posing as a brand new trick. These “trends” aren’t exactly groundbreaking (many even make beauty experts roll their eyes), but to be honest, I can’t get enough of these clever tricks. If a quippy name is what it takes for people to adopt healthy skin habits, I’m totally game!

Consider skin cycling, for example: Folding in necessary breaks from heavy-duty actives to focus on repair is a very solid habit (and one that derms, including board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., have been championing for ages). But it wasn’t until Bowe deemed the practice “skin cycling” that it completely took off and transformed into the beloved beauty practice it is today. Now, tons of folks are finally setting aside their potent retinols and exfoliators and prioritizing barrier-strengthening ingredients—and their glowing complexions thank them for it.