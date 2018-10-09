I Ditched Coffee For This Caffeine-Free Energizing Herb & It Totally Changed My Life

If you've ever bought dandelion leaves at your local health store and attempted to put them in a salad, you're aware of their incredibly bitter and spicy flavor. Americans are not partial to this taste, since bitter and pungent foods are not commonly found in our diets.

While I knew I wanted to make the shift from my delicious warm cup of coffee in the morning to this superfood tea, would I have to sacrifice taste? Upon trying my first cup of dandelion tea, I recoiled. The taste was pungent and earthy, and I may or may not have had to plug my nose to finish the rest of the cup. But I was not a quitter! After several weeks of trying the tea, I realized that I wasn't applying the same creativity to my tea that I had to my sacred morning coffee. I was not a black coffee kind of girl and always rotated a mix of ingredients like coconut butter, ghee, cinnamon, and homemade nut milks to my morning coffee. And I also realized that I had to try many coffee brands until I found a blend that I liked. Thus, I realized I needed to step up my morning tea game.

After much trial and error, I found several brands that have created rich and flavorful blends to satisfy my relatively simple American palate. My favorite is The Republic of Tea's Dandelion Blend, which is spiked with French vanilla. I love adding a steamed cup of homemade vanilla walnut milk and monk fruit for a very sweet morning experience.

For my die-hard coffee fans, I highly recommend Teeccino's Dandelion Caramel Nut Tea. This tea has a smooth and rich finish due to the French chicory that is commonly added to coffee. As fall approaches, this is a great base for a homemade Pumpkin Spiced Latte, with coconut whipped cream, pumpkin spice, and Ceylon cinnamon.