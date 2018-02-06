Could Coffee Be Bad For Your Adrenal Health?

In general, caffeine prevents the neurotransmitter adenosine from telling your body that you are tired, but your brain also has the ability to anticipate when these effects are coming. If you are a habitual coffee drinker, supplying your body with smooth roasted goodness at the same times each day, your body knows it’s coming and prepares to counteract the effects. Even the smell of coffee or the sound of the coffee maker can trigger your body’s regulating response.

This conditioning happens with many things in our lives as our bodies become used to routines and rituals. While these can be incredibly beneficial in regulating your body’s natural responses to help lower stress levels or prepare your mind and body for sleep, it can also be detrimental when dealing with harmful substances such as drugs or alcohol. That said, habitual coffee drinkers seem to experience less of a response from the caffeine than do those who don’t consume it regularly because their bodies haven’t adjusted.

Sensitivity to caffeine depends on the person, their makeup, their age, their BMI, how often they consume caffeine, how stressed they are to begin with, when and how they consume caffeine, how their diet is balanced, if they get enough sleep, and what medications they take. The list goes on and on and on! Even the type of bean or roast of your coffee affects caffeine levels! Individual genetic makeup can dictate the effect it has on your system and how you metabolize it, but caffeine will generally increase blood pressure, which may cause issues if you already have a heart condition and could exacerbate cardiovascular disorders. It can also cause withdrawal symptoms when consumed in large amounts and then you try to cut back, leading to headaches, digestive upset, jitters, and other symptoms as the body works to readjust without the steady supply.