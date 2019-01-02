mindbodygreen

This Daily Detox Soup Uses Science-Backed Ingredients To Heal Your Gut, Stat

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
detox soup ingredients collage

Illustration by Megan Doty / mbg Creative

January 2, 2019
This January, we at mbg are all about cleaning up your diet, just a little bit. Instead of restricting your food to a narrow window, we're encouraging you to eat more—more plants, more fiber, more protein. We're encouraging you to sharpen your knives and dust off your pots and cook at home. We want you to reconnect with just how good healthy food makes you feel—and how fun it can be to eat. Join us for the next few weeks as we solve every problem that's getting in the way of you cooking and eating in a way that's truly nourishing for your body and your soul. You'll find recipes, tips, and tricks; advice from the world's best doctors; and more (check out the easy-to-follow rules of the plan here). So, what are you waiting for? Pull up a chair—we're so happy to have you at the table.

This New Year's, we're all about adding things to your diet rather than taking them away. With that in mind, we asked Aussie celebrity chef Danielle Shine to create a detox soup that would fill you up and pack your diet with nutrients. It's designed to be supplementary, so you can eat it in addition to whatever else you planned to have on your plate.

"For optimal results, enjoy it most days before main meals to promote feelings of satiation or fullness, thanks to its high dietary fiber content," Shine explains.

The soup contains a number of key ingredients that support your body's critical functions. The garlic and dandelion root have antimicrobial properties, which support the eradication of candida, or yeast overgrowth (Wondering if you have that? Check out this article). Dandelion also helps fight inflammation and offers support for the liver, one of your body's key detox organs.

The carotenoids, phytoestrogens, and other beneficial plant chemicals in the vegetables support rapid cellular repair, while the heady dose of fiber that they contain helps get things moving through even the most sluggish digestive tract. 

Finally, there are two perhaps less familiar ingredients that take the detoxification properties of the soup to the next level—astragalus and burdock. "Astragalus root contains astragalosides, flavonoids, and polysaccharides that prevent internal tissue injury and promote the protection of oxidative-stress on the heart, brain, kidneys, liver, gastrointestinal tract, and microbiome," explains Shine, while, "burdock root not only supports detoxification pathways in the body but also inhibits adhesion and growth of Helicobacter pylori within the stomach wall tissue." In layman's terms? These roots, common in traditional Chinese medicine, help heal the gut and support digestion while strengthening your body's ability to detoxify itself. While they're widely available online or in Asian markets, feel free to omit if you can't find them—the soup will still have most of its healing power intact. 

Make a heaping portion and use it to support your body throughout the week.

Vegetable Detox Broth

Makes 4 to 5 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 cups vegetable stock or water
  • ¼ cup organic tomato paste, no added salt
  • 2 small cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 cup sliced burdock root, skin removed and cut into 1-inch lengths
  • 1 celery stalk, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium zucchini, thinly sliced
  • Small handful fresh dill, roughly chopped
  • 1 scallion, cleaned and sliced on the bias to ⅛ inch
  • 1 piece of astragalus root or 2 teaspoons astragalus root powder
  • 1 dandelion root tea bag (we like Traditional Medicinals)

Method

  1. Combine stock/water and tomato paste in a small saucepan; whisk, and bring to a boil.
  2. Add dandelion root tea bag and reduce heat. Add garlic, burdock, celery, and zucchini and simmer, covered, until vegetables are tender, which should take about 10 minutes.
  3. Remove tea bag and add dill and scallions.
  4. Serve with 1 teaspoon of horseradish-lemon-lime condiment per bowl.
Horseradish Lemon and Lime Condiment

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients

  • ¼ pound horseradish, peeled
  • 2 lemons, juiced
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1 teaspoon dill seeds
  • 1 teaspoon caraway seeds

Method

  1. Puree horseradish in a high-speed food processor, or grate finely, then mince with knife.
  2. Combine with all other ingredients and leave to rest for 8 to 10 minutes.
  3. Transfer to a lidded glass jar and store in the fridge to consume cold OR serve with warm foods. Keeps for about a week.

