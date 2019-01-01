Want A Detox That Will Help Heal Your Gut & Make You Feel WAY Better? We've Got Your Back

If you're feeling a little stuffed with cookies and wine post-holiday, you're not alone. And while we're all about that kind of indulgence—hopefully you made some amazing memories with your loved ones!—we're also about getting back to feeling like our best selves. For the next few weeks, we'll be unrolling some of our best advice, recipes, meal plans, and more—all designed to help solve every problem that's gotten in the way of you eating your best.

Today, though, we're sharing the basic rules of the plan. These aren't designed to limit you but rather to help you think consciously about the choices you're making. To be honest, these are the rules we always follow in our food section at mindbodygreen—every recipe we post adheres to them, so feel free to search through the site for some inspo! But even we are human. We can drift away from the way we know we want to eat and live and need a little nudge to come back.

That's when we return to these seven pillars. Use them as the base for your New Year's Reboot, but know that they're specifically designed to be flexible, and to fit your life. At mbg, we're not about restrictive diets–we're about creating a sustainable, long-term lifestyle that you'll be excited to lead. Eat what you love! But when you do, consider these parameters: