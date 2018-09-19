The Money-Saving Diet That Helped Me Hit My Happy Weight — And Let Me Eat Whatever I Wanted

I'm used to people being, well, kind of appalled when they see how I actually eat. As the author of two healthy cookbooks and the food director at mindbodygreen, I'm the kind of person who people apologize to when they eat a cookie in my presence. The gluten! The sugar! I must be horrified...right?

In truth, I naturally gravitate toward food that's best (and perhaps complimentarily) described as trash. I've never met a bowl of sugar cereal I didn't love. Pizza rolls for dinner? I'm there for it. I started developing healthy recipes so I could enjoy cookie dough milkshakes without feeling sluggish and waking up with the inevitable constellation of pimples starring my forehead. And for a long time, that worked for me. I had my green smoothies in the morning, brought leftovers for lunch—except for the exceptions.

A dinner out once a week became twice, and then three times, with a cocktail-laden event in the middle. A stressful day would lead me to visit my local cafe for a sweet baked good. "Just today," I'd say. "I deserve it." But the next day would be stressful, and so would the next. Soon, what was a largely healthy diet with a few exceptions turned into a diet with a sea of exceptions, sprinkled with a few green smoothies.

I wasn't eating the "worst" food—I'd order salads and soups for lunch, and eat at trendy, wellness-y restaurants—but I still felt slow, foggy, and my bank account read like a wasted inverse of my extra poundage. Something had to be done. But what? While I think that the many doctor-backed diets we feature on mindbodygreen are great for solving specific issues, I don't love the idea of restricting or eliminating whole categories of food with no real reason (my health was still great; I just felt undiagnosably bleh).