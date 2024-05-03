Skip to Content
The 8-Ingredient Smoothie That Gets Our Executive Editor Through The Week

May 03, 2024
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen. Previously she worked at Inverse, Men's Journal, and Condé Nast.
Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy
May 03, 2024

When it comes to maintaining a diet rich in nutrients, I often find myself overwhelmed by meal preparation. While my ideal spread includes roasted vegetables, a grain, and a flavorful sauce, reality often falls short.

That's where smoothies come in clutch. They offer a seamless way to incorporate powerhouse ingredients like spinach, frozen cauliflower, and a mix of hemp, chia, and flaxseeds with minimal effort.

I started the year off with this smoothie as my go-to lunch, and you guessed it, I'm here again to share this masterpiece because it just works.

Originally discovered in a green smoothie recipe, I've since tailored it to support gut health, and it remains my top choice a year later.

Why, you ask? Its texture is spot-on, it leaves me feeling satisfied, and it's bursting with greens. It's not just a handful of spinach—it's so much more. Enter: organic greens detox+.

organic greens detox+ is unlike other greens powder on the market.

It's a USDA-certified organic blend of 31 premium ingredients including organic sea veggies like kelp, spirulina, and chlorella, which contain many essential micronutrients like iodine, magnesium, calcium, iron, potassium, folate, vitamin K, and vitamin C.

It's also got pre- and probiotics, plus vegan digestive enzymes, to support healthy digestive function.*

This is all on top of a wide array of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients from the dark leafy greens, root veggies, and berries.

While my smoothie routine will likely change over time, one thing is certain: organic greens detox+ won't be going anywhere.

Apple-Cinnamon Green Smoothie

  • 1 tbsp. organic greens detox+
  • 2 cups spinach
  • 1 cup almond or oat milk
  • 1 small apple, chopped
  • ½ frozen banana
  • 1 to 2 tbsp. almond butter
  • ½ tsp. Ceylon cinnamon
  • Pinch of salt

These 5 Underrated Foods Give You The Most Nutritional Bang For Your Buck
Functional Food

These 5 Underrated Foods Give You The Most Nutritional Bang For Your Buck

Jason Wachob

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Give It To Me Straight — Is Brown Rice That Much Better Than White?
Functional Food

Give It To Me Straight — Is Brown Rice That Much Better Than White?

Hannah Frye

A One-Bowl Dessert That's Sweet & Contains Hidden Veggies
Recipes

A One-Bowl Dessert That's Sweet & Contains Hidden Veggies

Sara Forte

This Week Could Offer A Chance To Make Amends—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week Could Offer A Chance To Make Amends—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Walking Pad (& It's Less Than $170)
Routines

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Walking Pad (& It's Less Than $170)

Carleigh Ferrante

