From air pollution and heavy metals to beauty products and even additives in food, we face countless environmental toxins on a daily basis. And while the word detox might bring to mind crash diets, the body is detoxing itself all the time.

As the primary detox organ, the liver has the critical job of filtering these unwanted compounds and preparing them for elimination. So making sure the liver is functioning optimally is key to holistically supporting the body’s natural detox pathways.