Integrative Health

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight

February 08, 2025
image of top half of woman with arms stretched out overhead on yoga mat on blue background
Image by mbg creative
February 08, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Two years ago I had no idea what pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) was; but now it’s an integral part of my routine. 

When I’m consistent with my PEMF mat, my heart rate variability (a key longevity metric) soars and I see noticeable improvements in my sleep, mood, and productivity. It’s no wonder wellness fanatics such as Gabby BernsteinLauren Bosstik, and (of course) yours truly rave about PEMF. 

My only qualm with these mats is that they’re quite heavy and large. That’s why I jumped at the chance to try Heat Healer’s new Compact Energy Mat, which boasts all the same benefits but fits right in my office chair.

Keep reading to learn why I believe everyone needs to experience this longevity-boosting technology.

Heat Healer Compact Energy Mat

heat healer compact energy mat

What I love about the Heat Healer Compact Energy Mat

There's science behind it

The Heat Healer Energy Mat combine three powerful technologies to create the ultimate longevity tool.

The mat is also packed with healing black tourmaline and clear quartz crystals and negative ion beads, which are widely used as a natural way to cleanse the air8 and neutralize free radicals. Negative ions have also been studied for their potential to improve psychological health, productivity, and overall well-being8.

close up photo of heat healer mat with remote control
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

It’s easy to use

As much as I love testing new products, I’m easily frustrated by those that are difficult to operate. 

Thankfully the Heat Healer Energy Mat is very straightforward: You’ll simply lay it out, sit or lay down, choose your desired frequency (more on that in a few!), and relax.

Sessions on the mat can last for up to 60 minutes, with each PEMF frequency set to a maximum of 20 minute intervals. 

The PEMF frequency you select depends on what you’re looking for in that moment:

  • 1Hz to 10Hz: Recommended for relaxation and stress relief.
  • 11Hz to 20Hz: Recommended for muscle relaxation and recovery.
  • 21Hz to 30Hz: Recommended for an energy boost and improved mental clarity.
heat healer energy mat on writer's couch turned on
Image by mbg creative

It’s portable

Heat Healer does offer a full-size mat (which I’d also strongly recommend!), but I tested the compact mat since I was looking for something I could use throughout the day.

I love that both mats come with a storage bag, and the compact mat is exactly what I was looking for in terms of portability. 

I wouldn’t tote the mat in my gym bag by any means, but it’s so much easier to move throughout my apartment than the full-size PEMF mats I’ve tested—and I’ve already brought it back and forth to my boyfriend’s place a few times, not wanting to be without my daily sessions.

heat healer energy mat in storage bag in writer's home
Image by Heat Healer

It’s less expensive than other options

The Compact Energy Mat is obviously more affordable than any full-size PEMF mat, but Heat Healer’s mat is also less expensive than the other portable option I’ve seen.

With the current 25% markdown this mat is just $449, a far cry from the $1,295 mat I've been using—yet still gives comparable results.

The results speak for themselves

This is the first portable PEMF mat I’ve actually tested, and I’m quite shocked with how impactful it’s been. The size may be scaled down, but the results are not.

If anything I’m seeing even better results from this new compact mat, simply because the portable design has me using it more consistently.

Typically I’ll use my full-size PEMF mat about two to three times per week, but I’ve used the compact mat every day for the past week since it arrived on my doorstep.

My sessions are just 20 minutes, but they really make a difference. I used to only use my PEMF mat at night, but I now use the portable version in the morning while I sit on my chair and go through emails—and I feel so much more productive throughout the day.

Plus, I notice the same improvements in my mood, sleep, and HRV as with my larger mat.

Heat Healer Compact Energy Mat

heat healer compact energy mat

The takeaway

I’d recommend PEMF until I’m blue in the face, but the calming-yet-energizing technology is truly something you need to experience to believe. The Heat Healer Compact Energy Mat is already the most affordable PEMF mat I’ve found, and the current 25% markdown makes it a total no-brainer for anyone who wants to enhance their health, well-being, and longevity.

Just be warned: This tool will surpass your expectations, and you won’t be able to stop talking about it.

