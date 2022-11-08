Skip to content
Beauty

The Beauty & Wellness Routine Gabby Bernstein Has Been Using As Of Late

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
November 8, 2022
Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor

Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

Gabby Bernstein As Of Late
Image by Gabby Bernstein
November 8, 2022
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Beauty routines are never truly stagnant—practices evolve and change like we do. In As of Latewe chat with influential folks about their current products and rituals. Here, we get a snapshot of what they're doing right now: the sacrosanct formulas they use until the last drop, the fresh launches they've got their eyes on, and of course, the why behind it all. 
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

At present, I’m sitting on a swinging bench in the basement of The Well—a private fitness and wellness center planted in the heart of New York City—listening to New York Times bestselling author Gabby Bernstein discuss her cherished beauty and wellness routine. With the gentle sway of the chair and Bernstein’s soothing, slightly raspy voice, the world around me easily slips away, and the interview almost feels like a private meditation. (I had the pleasure of participating in one of her guided meditation sessions just moments before, so this feels like an extra treat.) 

Don’t get me wrong, there were moments during our chat when I immediately perked up and almost did a double take (just wait until she spills her nightly wind down ritual), but if I had to describe the essence of her routine, I would call it serene. Even after leaving The Well’s cozy oasis and stepping out into the loud, NYC streets, I felt noticeably calmer all day. Bernstein just has the ability to make you feel at peace. 

She also simply radiates light—throughout our conversation, she stops to thank every single person who strolls past—and she certainly has the glowing skin to match. Below, you can find Bernstein’s must-have products for that lit-from-within radiance, plus the hi-tech tools she uses on the daily. 

The tried and true: Red light & sauna therapy.

“Infrared sauna, and now red light [therapy] as well. I have one at home, it’s the Sunlighten Sauna and the TrueLight. [I do it] every day…when I'm home, I sauna for about an hour and then red light for about 15 minutes.”

TrueLight

TrueLight Energy Square 2.4

$ 390
Red light therapy devices often fall in the $500 to $1000 range, so this option tagged at $389 seems like a pretty good deal that doesn’t sacrifice quality. Plus, the panel offers four different types of LED light therapy: red, yellow, deep red, and near infrared.
TrueLight Energy Square 2.4

Sunlighten

Sunlighten Solo System

$ Custom pricing
Or you can elevate your red light therapy with a portable infrared sauna. With 16 colors, four color-changing modes, and four brightness and intensity settings, this is one highly effective treatment for skin health and detoxification.
Sunlighten Solo System

The surprise hit: A de-puffing eye cream.

“The Origins Ginzing Eye Cream is legit. It de-puffs like no joke. I was surprised by how fast it worked. [I apply it] first thing in the morning.” 

Origins

Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream

$ 37
I can certainly agree with Bernstein’s praise: This stuff works. Not only does it feature brightening, antioxidant-rich ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, ginseng, and caffeine, but it also contains light-refracting pigments to mask dark circles instantly.
Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream

The secret: Moisturized brows. 

“I use castor oil on my eyebrows to grow them. I use the Goop Face Oil…I started using it a year ago. I really see a difference, one hundred percent. I swear by it. I just saw somebody on Instagram doing it, that's why I started doing it, and it was amazing.” 

Goop

Goopgenes All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil

$ 98
Of course, you can always snag a bottle of straight castor oil to moisturize your brow hairs, but Bernstein swears by this castor-infused formula, which also features sunflower seed oil, evening primrose oil, and rosemary extract to nourish the tiny hair follicles.
Goopgenes All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil

The up-and-coming: A cold plunge. 

“Today, I'm going to do my first cold plunge [at The Well]. That's obviously up and coming, so I’m going to see how that goes. I have a lot of friends who swear by it. I want to do cryotherapy, but it’s not as easy to do. I’ll do that at my friend Dr. [Daniel] Amen’s clinic, but here at The Well you can just jump into the ice…scared. I might get a cold plunge at home.” 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The splurge: A nightly detoxification routine

“Quite a few things. The Biologique Recherche P50 is expensive, but it's amazing.

“Another splurge would be the Higher Dose PEMF mat or the Hyperice Normatec lymphatic drainage boots. [I use them] every day before bed. I’ll work out and use the infrared sauna [mat] at home, then I’ll do the boots and the red light together for an hour before I go to bed. I put my son in bed, and I get in bed, and I do that. My husband thinks I'm nuts. I legit do it daily. [It’s great for] detoxification, circulation, it’s really good for immunity…I put the red light on my face and I meditate.”

Biologique Recherche

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50

$ 115
Ah, P50. It exfoliates, purifies, brightens, and gives your skin that delicious, slightly tingly feeling. It’s a mainstay for many beauty editors and experts (you might just have to overcome the initial pungent, vinegar-y smell), and Bernstein would also consider it a skin care holy grail.
Biologique Recherche Lotion P50

Higher Dose

Higher Dose Infrared PEMF Mat

$ 1,095
Elevate your meditation or yoga session with this PEMF mat, which uses infrared heat for detoxification and PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) technology to mimic the healing frequencies found in nature. It’s the definition of a recharge—well worth the steep price tag.
Higher Dose Infrared PEMF Mat

Hyperice

Hyperice Normatec Leg Attachments

$ 400
Leg compression therapy helps increase circulation and reduce tension on your calves—even if you’re just relaxing on the couch. Check out the brand’s helpful YouTube channel for all the tutorials you’ll ever need.
Hyperice Normatec Leg Attachments

The steal: A versatile jelly balm. 

Aquaphor for when I’m dry. I’ll put it under my eyes. I’ll put my eye cream on in the morning or at night, then put that over it. It really locks in the moisture.” 

Aquaphor

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

$ 16
This highly occlusive, budget-friendly balm is great for sealing in moisture wherever you need it most. However, you can always opt for jelly balms formulated with botanical oils, if you’re one to avoid petroleum-based products.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment

The thing my grandmother taught me. 

“I’m really good at doing my own nails. My grandmother taught me, and I’m killer at doing my own nails. She always did her own nails, and I would just do them with her when I was visiting her, and I would just get really good at it. We would do it together. So cute, right?” 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The seasonal staple: Hydrated hair & bouncy skin.

“I like a hair serum year-round, but particularly when it gets dry and cold. I use a brand called Pai-Shau. It's just hydrating. Nutrafol has this really great new scalp oil, and I’ll do that before I wash my hair. 

“And then I also really like Origins Ginzing Cream. It's so creamy and gel-like…oh, I’m into it. It’s very glowy. It feels like it’s actually hydrating and waking up your skin.” 

Pai-Shau

Pai-Shau Biphasic Infusion

$ 45
This rejuvenating hair serum feels weightless on the strands and makes them appear soft and shiny. Feel free to use it on damp locks pre-styling or on dry hair to manage frizz midday.
Pai-Shau Biphasic Infusion

Nutrafol

Nutrafol Growth Activator

$ 69
The star ingredient here is ashwagandha exosomes, which guard the scalp against oxidative stress and boost cell renewal. But you’ll also find plenty of other antioxidant-rich player that nourish the follicles, like Irish moss peptides, melatonin, and panax ginseng root extract.
Nutrafol Growth Activator

Origins

Origins Ginzing Ultra Hydrating, Energy-Boosting Cream

$ 36
The big sister to the nutrient-rich eye cream, this moisturizer also features brightening actives like niacinamide, ginseng, and caffeine, plus a signature Hyra-Hug Technology that helps close gap between skin cells and lock in moisture.
Origins Ginzing Ultra Hydrating, Energy-Boosting Cream

The signature: Makeup prep.

“I would say a soft face with a nice contour, and a neutral eye with a strong lash. Every single time I do makeup I also do ice rolling, microcurrent, and red light.” 

(Editor’s note: At this point, I joke that I would definitely associate Bernstein with skin care tools, since she has her fair share of gadgets and gizmos. Laughing, she agrees: “I have the tools,” she says.) 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Heal Your Skin.

Receive your FREE Doctor-Approved Beauty Guide

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor

Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare. In her role at mbg, she reports on everything from the top beauty industry trends, to the gut-skin connection and the microbiome, to the latest expert makeup hacks. She currently lives in New York City.