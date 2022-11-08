The Beauty & Wellness Routine Gabby Bernstein Has Been Using As Of Late
At present, I’m sitting on a swinging bench in the basement of The Well—a private fitness and wellness center planted in the heart of New York City—listening to New York Times bestselling author Gabby Bernstein discuss her cherished beauty and wellness routine. With the gentle sway of the chair and Bernstein’s soothing, slightly raspy voice, the world around me easily slips away, and the interview almost feels like a private meditation. (I had the pleasure of participating in one of her guided meditation sessions just moments before, so this feels like an extra treat.)
Don’t get me wrong, there were moments during our chat when I immediately perked up and almost did a double take (just wait until she spills her nightly wind down ritual), but if I had to describe the essence of her routine, I would call it serene. Even after leaving The Well’s cozy oasis and stepping out into the loud, NYC streets, I felt noticeably calmer all day. Bernstein just has the ability to make you feel at peace.
She also simply radiates light—throughout our conversation, she stops to thank every single person who strolls past—and she certainly has the glowing skin to match. Below, you can find Bernstein’s must-have products for that lit-from-within radiance, plus the hi-tech tools she uses on the daily.
The tried and true: Red light & sauna therapy.
“Infrared sauna, and now red light [therapy] as well. I have one at home, it’s the Sunlighten Sauna and the TrueLight. [I do it] every day…when I'm home, I sauna for about an hour and then red light for about 15 minutes.”
TrueLight
TrueLight Energy Square 2.4
The surprise hit: A de-puffing eye cream.
“The Origins Ginzing Eye Cream is legit. It de-puffs like no joke. I was surprised by how fast it worked. [I apply it] first thing in the morning.”
Origins
Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream
The secret: Moisturized brows.
“I use castor oil on my eyebrows to grow them. I use the Goop Face Oil…I started using it a year ago. I really see a difference, one hundred percent. I swear by it. I just saw somebody on Instagram doing it, that's why I started doing it, and it was amazing.”
Goop
Goopgenes All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil
The up-and-coming: A cold plunge.
“Today, I'm going to do my first cold plunge [at The Well]. That's obviously up and coming, so I’m going to see how that goes. I have a lot of friends who swear by it. I want to do cryotherapy, but it’s not as easy to do. I’ll do that at my friend Dr. [Daniel] Amen’s clinic, but here at The Well you can just jump into the ice…scared. I might get a cold plunge at home.”
The splurge: A nightly detoxification routine
“Quite a few things. The Biologique Recherche P50 is expensive, but it's amazing.
“Another splurge would be the Higher Dose PEMF mat or the Hyperice Normatec lymphatic drainage boots. [I use them] every day before bed. I’ll work out and use the infrared sauna [mat] at home, then I’ll do the boots and the red light together for an hour before I go to bed. I put my son in bed, and I get in bed, and I do that. My husband thinks I'm nuts. I legit do it daily. [It’s great for] detoxification, circulation, it’s really good for immunity…I put the red light on my face and I meditate.”
Biologique Recherche
Biologique Recherche Lotion P50
Higher Dose
Higher Dose Infrared PEMF Mat
The steal: A versatile jelly balm.
“Aquaphor for when I’m dry. I’ll put it under my eyes. I’ll put my eye cream on in the morning or at night, then put that over it. It really locks in the moisture.”
The thing my grandmother taught me.
“I’m really good at doing my own nails. My grandmother taught me, and I’m killer at doing my own nails. She always did her own nails, and I would just do them with her when I was visiting her, and I would just get really good at it. We would do it together. So cute, right?”
The seasonal staple: Hydrated hair & bouncy skin.
“I like a hair serum year-round, but particularly when it gets dry and cold. I use a brand called Pai-Shau. It's just hydrating. Nutrafol has this really great new scalp oil, and I’ll do that before I wash my hair.
“And then I also really like Origins Ginzing Cream. It's so creamy and gel-like…oh, I’m into it. It’s very glowy. It feels like it’s actually hydrating and waking up your skin.”
Pai-Shau
Pai-Shau Biphasic Infusion
Nutrafol
Nutrafol Growth Activator
Origins
Origins Ginzing Ultra Hydrating, Energy-Boosting Cream
The signature: Makeup prep.
“I would say a soft face with a nice contour, and a neutral eye with a strong lash. Every single time I do makeup I also do ice rolling, microcurrent, and red light.”
(Editor’s note: At this point, I joke that I would definitely associate Bernstein with skin care tools, since she has her fair share of gadgets and gizmos. Laughing, she agrees: “I have the tools,” she says.)
