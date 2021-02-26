A strong lower body is the foundation of so many different moves and exercises. And with proper form, jump squat will increase power in the quads, glutes, and core.

What's more, this plyometric exercise offers a nice challenge for your lungs and heart, too—all in a matter of reps. Jump squats fit seamlessly into different workouts, such as HIIT—or you can bust them out on their own, for a quick, low-body burn.

So whether you're including them on your next leg-day, or taking a few rounds just to get the heart pumping—you can be sure your lower body will be feeling it.