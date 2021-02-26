mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
How To Do Jump Squats To Work Your Lower Body & Lungs

How To Do Jump Squats To Work Your Lower Body & Lungs

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
February 26, 2021 — 11:08 AM

Squats are a staple in so many fitness routines—particular leg or glutes workouts. To add a level of cardio or plyometrics to this class move, consider dialing things up with a little jump—aka jump squats.

Jump squats couldn't be simpler, but they're by no means "easy." This intense move is sure to get your entire lower body working, stat. Learn how to do it correctly, as demonstrated by certified fitness instructor, CJ Frogozo.

How to do a jump squat:

CJ Frogozo - Jump Squat

  1. Begin standing with feet hip-width apart.
  2. Hinge at the hips and send them back, lowering down until your thighs are roughly parallel to the floor.
  3. From there, jump straight up out of the squat as high as you can.
  4. Land with a bit of slack in your knees, and then immediately get back into your squat position. Jump out again, and continue squatting and jumping.
  5. Complete three sets of 10 squat jumps.
Advertisement

Tips & modifications:

  • In your squat, try to keep a neutral spine by tilting the pelvis slightly forward and engaging your core to prevent pressure in the low back.
  • Hold your squat for a microsecond, feeling your quads and glutes light up.
  • If you have any knee problems, the jumping may be too much. In this case, you can stick with regular squats.
  • Jump by pressing all four corners of the feet down, as opposed to jumping on your toes.
  • In your squat, keep the shoulders behind the knees, using your solid legs as your foundation.

What are the benefits?

A strong lower body is the foundation of so many different moves and exercises. And with proper form, jump squat will increase power in the quads, glutes, and core.

What's more, this plyometric exercise offers a nice challenge for your lungs and heart, too—all in a matter of reps. Jump squats fit seamlessly into different workouts, such as HIIT—or you can bust them out on their own, for a quick, low-body burn.

So whether you're including them on your next leg-day, or taking a few rounds just to get the heart pumping—you can be sure your lower body will be feeling it.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Routines

An Ultra-Satisfying Workout For Emotional Release You Can Do Right Now

Sarah Regan
An Ultra-Satisfying Workout For Emotional Release You Can Do Right Now
Routines

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats

Kristine Thomason
15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

Fiber For Kids: 15 Tummy-Friendly Foods & Creative Ways To Eat Them

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Fiber For Kids: 15 Tummy-Friendly Foods & Creative Ways To Eat Them
Meditation

3 Mental & Physical Exercises John Legend Uses To Tap Into Creativity

Abby Moore
3 Mental & Physical Exercises John Legend Uses To Tap Into Creativity
Beauty

Here's A Game-Changer For All The Dry & Sensitive-Skin Types Out There

Alexandra Engler
Here's A Game-Changer For All The Dry & Sensitive-Skin Types Out There
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

A Makeup Artist Taught Us Her Go-To Trick To Banish Dry Undereyes

Jamie Schneider
A Makeup Artist Taught Us Her Go-To Trick To Banish Dry Undereyes
Home

11 Easy Tweaks That'll Instantly Elevate The Energy Of Your Home

Sarah Regan
11 Easy Tweaks That'll Instantly Elevate The Energy Of Your Home
Spirituality

I'm An Expert In Near-Death Experiences: 5 Patterns I Saw From 1000+ Cases

Jason Wachob
I'm An Expert In Near-Death Experiences: 5 Patterns I Saw From 1000+ Cases
Beauty

A Case For The Acid Mantle: How & Why You Should Care For Yours

Alexandra Engler
A Case For The Acid Mantle: How & Why You Should Care For Yours
Off-the-Grid

Why A Major Designer Sent *Gasp* Secondhand Pieces Down The NYFW Runway

Emma Loewe
Why A Major Designer Sent *Gasp* Secondhand Pieces Down The NYFW Runway
Spirituality

6 Ways This Weekend's Full Snow Moon Can Help You Live Your Best Life

The AstroTwins
6 Ways This Weekend's Full Snow Moon Can Help You Live Your Best Life
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/jump-squat

Your article and new folder have been saved!