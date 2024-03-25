What To Eat (& Avoid) For A Healthy Gut, From A Microbiome Expert 

If you have a diverse amount of plants in your diet, that leads to microbial diversity in your gut—and different kinds of gut microbes produce unique beneficial chemicals for your body. “There are over 50,000 identified chemicals in food, and each of those can be a target for a microbe that only lives off that particular chemical,” Spector explains. “That's why the greater the range of chemicals you eat, the more you make sure you've got every possible species of good microbes inside you.”