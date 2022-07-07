Why does Amen opt for this instead of a sandwich or other carb-heavy meal? “I have found that eliminating all simple carbohydrates at lunch including sugar, white bread, or other products made from white flour such as bagels and white pasta, potatoes, and rice can make a dramatic difference in energy and focus in the afternoon,” he previously told mbg.

Plus, bell peppers (especially red) are chock-full of vitamin C, which provides your brain with the support it needs for optimal memory, cognitive function, and mood regulation. One large bell pepper contains around 210 milligrams of vitamin C, while one cup (or one serving) has around 115 milligrams. Olives, on the other hand, feature healthy fats, which are known for their brain-supporting benefits. If you want some extra brain-boosting protein and omega-3s, feel free to top your salad with a serving of fatty acid-rich fish like wild-caught salmon.

In terms of dressing, Amen prefers to stick with olive oil as the base, as raw olive oil "can be so healing and helpful," when it comes to brain health, he says. Specifically, high-quality olive oil is rich in polyphenols, which are powerful brain-protective antioxidants.

Without further ado, here’s our Amen-inspired recipe. Simply toss all of these ingredients in a large bowl and enjoy: