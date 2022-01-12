 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
This Simple Dietary Swap Can Add Years To Your Life, Study Finds

This Simple Dietary Swap Can Add Years To Your Life, Study Finds

Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager By Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
9 Healthiest Oils To Cook With, According To Nutritionists

Image by Danil Nevsky / Stocksy

January 12, 2022 — 0:13 AM

There are many paths toward longevity, including movement, stress management, and dietary choices. While optimizing your diet can feel overwhelming at times, it doesn't have to be. In fact, it's the easy swaps and everyday habits that really go the extra mile. For example, a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that simply eating more olive oil—especially in place of other fats—can lead to a longer life.

What did the researchers find?

The researchers pulled data from the Nurses’ Health Study and Health Professionals Follow-up Study, which looked at more than 60,000 women and more than 31,000 men with healthy hearts. The participants were asked about their dietary choices every four years, over the course of 28 years. 

When comparing the type of cooking fat each participant used, as well as the frequency of use, researchers concluded that eating more than half a tablespoon of olive oil per day supports cardiovascular health outcomes (19%), cognitive function (29%), respiratory health (18%), and longevity. Additionally, those who replaced margarine, butter, mayonnaise and dairy fat with olive oil had greater health outcomes.

It’s important to note: participants with the highest olive oil intake were also physically active, avoided smoking, and ate a lot of fruits and vegetables. “It’s possible that higher olive oil consumption is a marker of an overall healthier diet and higher socioeconomic status,” study author Marta Guasch-Ferré, Ph.D., said in a news release. “However, even after adjusting for these and other social economic status factors, our results remained largely the same.” 

So, while the results shine a positive light on olive oil, more research is needed to fully understand the relationship between olive oil consumption, overall health, and longevity. 

Advertisement

Why olive oil is so beneficial

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

With extra virgin olive oil: the heart-healthy fat that predominates the Mediterranean diet.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(34)
vitamin D3 potency+

Along with the findings in this study, we also know that olive oil is considered a healthy fat because it’s high in monounsaturated fats and low in polyunsaturated fats. It also contains large amounts of antioxidants, phytosterols, and vitamins, according to registered dietitian Titilayo Ayanwola, MPH, R.D., L.D.. (Here’s how it stacks up to avocado oil, if you’re curious). 

And as nutritional psychiatrist Drew Ramsey, M.D., notes: “olive oil is also a cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet,” which is often considered one of the healthiest diets to follow, and focuses on fruits and veggies, omega-3 rich seafoods, and ancient grains.

How to eat more olive oil

"Clinicians should be counseling patients to replace certain fats, such as margarine and butter, with olive oil to improve their health," Guasch-Ferré said. "Our study helps make more specific recommendations that will be easier for patients to understand and hopefully implement into their diets.”

According to the reports, olive oil consumption was used for salad dressings, baking and frying, or added to food or bread (think: drizzling or dipping!). These are relatively simple ways to up your olive oil consumption, but if you’re looking for more inspiration, try one of these recipes: 

vitamin D3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(34)
vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

With extra virgin olive oil: the heart-healthy fat that predominates the Mediterranean diet.*

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

With extra virgin olive oil: the heart-healthy fat that predominates the Mediterranean diet.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(34)
vitamin D3 potency+
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine....

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Green Smoothie Has 3 Ingredients Hand-Picked To Support Your Immune System

Eliza Sullivan
This Green Smoothie Has 3 Ingredients Hand-Picked To Support Your Immune System
Recipes

5 Delicious Recipes That Can Support Your Body's Natural Detox

Eliza Sullivan
5 Delicious Recipes That Can Support Your Body's Natural Detox
Motivation

How To Jump The 6 Biggest Hurdles Of New Fitness Goals

Emily Skye
How To Jump The 6 Biggest Hurdles Of New Fitness Goals
Integrative Health

Should I Really Be Taking A Multivitamin? Experts Explain If It's Worth It

Morgan Chamberlain
Should I Really Be Taking A Multivitamin? Experts Explain If It's Worth It
Beauty

Every Tip Imaginable: How To Actually Hydrate Your Skin

Alexandra Engler
Every Tip Imaginable: How To Actually Hydrate Your Skin
Personal Growth

4 Telltale Signs You're Lying To Yourself (& Why You May Be Doing It)

Sarah Regan
4 Telltale Signs You're Lying To Yourself (& Why You May Be Doing It)
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Skin Care Expert Wants You To Have 3 "Skin Snacks" A Day

Alexandra Engler
This Skin Care Expert Wants You To Have 3 "Skin Snacks" A Day
Love

10 Signs You're With The Right Person At The Wrong Time

Julie Nguyen
10 Signs You're With The Right Person At The Wrong Time
Spirituality

I'm A Professional Intuitive & Here's How I'm Navigating Mercury Retrograde

Natasha Levinger
I'm A Professional Intuitive & Here's How I'm Navigating Mercury Retrograde
Personal Growth

What Radical Self-Care Is & Why It's So Essential For Black Women

Oludara Adeeyo, ASW
What Radical Self-Care Is & Why It's So Essential For Black Women
Beauty

A Top Colorist Swears By This Natural Tip To Delay Gray Hair

Jamie Schneider
A Top Colorist Swears By This Natural Tip To Delay Gray Hair
Beauty

I've Tried Hundreds Of Lip Balms — Finally, The One That I'll Keep Around

Alexandra Engler
I've Tried Hundreds Of Lip Balms — Finally, The One That I'll Keep Around
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/higher-olive-oil-intake-can-lead-to-a-longer-life
vitamin D3 potency+

With extra virgin olive oil: the heart-healthy fat that predominates the Mediterranean diet.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin D3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!