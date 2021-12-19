For A Scrumptious Non-Meat Main, Try This Healthy Butternut Squash Lasagna

When it comes to holiday mains, the lineup seems to be dominated by meat roasts or maybe fish—not a lot of options for someone following a more plant-based diet. It's a struggle I've experienced firsthand: Over a dozen years of vegetarian eating later, I've had my fair share of dinners made up of sides during the holidays. And while there's nothing wrong with that (the sides can be the best part, after all!), sometimes it's nice to have a veg-friendly entree option, too.

That's where this recipe comes into play: Developed by Ali Stafford of Alexandra's Kitchen, it's a vegetarian lasagna that doesn't leave anything to be desired. Made with a trifecta of winter veggies including Swiss chard, butternut squash, and oyster mushrooms, it's full of flavor—and she even included tips for adjusting the recipe to be gluten-free and vegan, too. And if you're not a fan of Swiss chard or oyster mushrooms, feel free to use any pairing of greens and mushrooms instead—it'll all work.